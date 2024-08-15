Imran Khan considers Faiz Hameed's arrest a military matter, demands judicial commission if linked to May 9 events – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Islamabad [Pakistan]August 14 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has termed the arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed as an internal military issue, distancing his party from the controversy, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking to media after a meeting with senior lawyers at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Imran Khan's legal representative Intezar Panjutha said the PTI chief had called for peaceful protests that night in the name of freedom, stressing the importance of the protests for the country.

Panjutha also conveyed Imran Khan's concerns over the growing pressure on the Supreme Court, disillusionment among youth and deteriorating conditions in Pakistan, which Khan believes are similar to those in Bangladesh, The Express Tribune reported.

He noted that Khan had suggested that it might be time for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to resign and mentioned that the three PTI seats were reportedly abolished the previous day.

On the arrest of ISI Director General Faiz, Panjutha quoted the PTI chief as saying that it was a purely military matter with no connection to the party. He further clarified that there was no political connection between Khan and General Faiz, saying that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had replaced General Faiz following a deal with Nawaz Sharif, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan also suggested that if there was a link between Faiz's arrest and the events of May 9, it would be the appropriate time to set up a judicial commission and bring to light the CCTV footage of that day, Panjutha pointed out, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the army and court martial proceedings have been initiated against him for corruption, misuse of authority and violation of the Pakistan Army Act, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

General (retd) Faiz Hameed was known to be a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was appointed as the head of the ISI during Khan's tenure. The ISI chief is considered the second most powerful military officer in Pakistan after the army chief.

Hameed's tenure follows the abrupt ouster of then ISI chief and current army chief General Asim Munir, reportedly because he had presented evidence alleging that Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and his close associate Farah Gogi were involved in corruption, as reported by The Express Tribune.

It was also speculated and reported that Imran Khan wanted Hameed to be the next army chief after General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa retires in November 2022. Hameed was among the list of six generals whose names were forwarded by the GHQ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be considered for the top military post in 2022, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan, who was removed from office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has claimed his ouster was orchestrated by the military, a claim the army has denied.

The PTI chief then launched a campaign of defiance against the military, and his arrest in May 2023 on corruption charges sparked nationwide protests, which turned violent and saw unprecedented anger directed at army installations. This led to a major crackdown on his party, which won most seats in the February general election, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

