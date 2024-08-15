Jokowi's Legacy: Infrastructure Gains Despite Regional Challenges

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Economic development in the past decade under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has seen significant changes, especially since the focus has shifted from Java alone. However, it is questionable to what extent these advances have benefited Indonesians.

Data from the Indonesian Statistics Office show that the structure of Indonesia's economy has begun to change. Before Jokowi's presidency, the country's economy was heavily concentrated in Java and Sumatra, contributing 82.4 percent to the national GDP. Other islands, led by Kalimantan, had significantly smaller shares.

As Jokowi's term approaches its end, Java remained the top contributor to GDP in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 (57.7%), but Sumatra and Kalimantan declined to 21.85% and 8.19% respectively. Conversely, Sulawesi (6.89%), Bali/Nusa Tenggara (2.75%) and Maluku/Papua (2.62%) saw their contributions increase.

Investments are moving out of Java. Data from the Ministry of Investments confirm that investments are greater outside the island than inside.

Investments outside Java dominated in the first quarter of 2024, capturing 50.1% of the total investment of Rp 401.5 trillion (about US$25.64 billion). Central Sulawesi led with Rp 27 trillion, driven by its nickel industry.

Infrastructure development

The change in economic structure is also closely linked to the intensive infrastructure development carried out by the government over the last decade.

President Jokowi has often stressed the importance of infrastructure development to reduce logistics costs and improve connectivity between regions.

He believes that the presence of infrastructure can reduce logistics costs and increase Indonesia's competitiveness compared to other countries. Infrastructure development is also seen as a way to create new sectors of economic growth.

This effort is demonstrated by Indonesia's position in the IMD global competitiveness ranking for the infrastructure sector, which has moved from 54th in 2014 to 27th currently.

The government has identified 204 infrastructure projects and 13 programs as National Strategic Projects (NSPs) in 14 sectors. Since 2016, 190 of these projects, worth Rp 1,514 billion, have been completed, mainly in Java and Sumatra.

Indonesia’s transport sector has seen progress with the construction of new railways, metro networks and port hubs. However, challenges such as climate change, pollution, resource shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic have hampered development.

Center for Economic Reform (CORE) Executive Director Mohammad Faisal said Indonesia has made significant progress in infrastructure under Jokowi, especially outside Java.

While this has helped reduce the infrastructure deficit, economic growth in these regions is lagging, he said. The government's downstream programme, which focuses on mining and raw materials, is still in its early stages and has yet to add substantial value.

Faisal noted that the growth of the industrial sector is still around 4 percent per year, below the national economic growth rate.

“We are still close to the parameters of deindustrialization,” he noted.

Community Well-being

The development of smelters and downstream processing in Sulawesi, the Moluccas and Papua have attracted significant investment in mining commodities.

North Maluku and Central Sulawesi, major nickel producers, have experienced rapid economic growth of 20.49% and 11.91%, respectively, in 2023, making them investment hubs.

Nickel mining is a key driver of Indonesia's economic growth, fueled by significant foreign direct investment (FDI) in North Maluku and Central Sulawesi in 2023.

Indonesia has attracted $50 billion in foreign investment in 2023, with West Java, Central Sulawesi and North Maluku leading with $8.3 billion, $7.2 billion and $5 billion respectively.

Despite significant investments, poverty rates remain high in Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. Although Indonesia’s overall poverty rate has declined under President Jokowi, these regions still face challenges.

For example, the poverty rate in Maluku and Papua in March 2024 was recorded at 19.39%, more than double the national rate of 9.03%.

According to Faisal, more equitable economic development can boost the regional economy, particularly through the absorption of labour.

He, however, stressed the need to intensify efforts to ensure that local communities can fully benefit from economic development through job creation.

There is also a need to improve the quality of human resources to support investment projects in the region. Training programmes should be aligned with existing investments to facilitate the direct integration of local workers into the industry.

However, this harmonization rarely occurs in practice. Therefore, many investment projects, such as the construction of a foundry, tend to involve workers from outside the region.

“In fact, there are many training programs, such as the pre-employment card program, but these programs operate independently and are not linked to incoming investments,” Faisal said.

For example, if the government plans to open a factory in East Java, the local workforce must be prepared in advance, such as through training or by establishing an educational institution with a curriculum tailored to the investment.

To achieve the goal of Indonesia-centred development and promote more equitable growth, a more targeted synergy between infrastructure development, investment and human resource capacity building is essential.

Therefore, government and stakeholders must continue to work together to ensure that every infrastructure development and investment project not only boosts the regional economy, but also directly improves the well-being of the local community.

