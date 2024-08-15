Public finances and far-right protests: Starmer's first difficult month

Restoring public finances and avoiding a polarization of society: just over a month after taking office, the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer The United Kingdom faces two significant challenges. After 14 years in opposition, the Labour Party is back in power, but the country is profoundly different from what it was when it left 10 Downing Street. In those 14 years, there has been Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic: the former has produced a political and commercial isolation that has had more negative than positive effects on London; the latter has instead brought to its knees a national health system that was already under strain. Added to these two factors in 2022 is the conflict in Ukraine, with its repercussions on the energy market and inflation. The Conservative governments that have succeeded one another in recent years, that of Boris Johnson, the brief interlude of Liz Truss and the last one led by Rishi Sunak, have had to face these challenges and have not always managed them in the best way. Sunak's leader, the last in chronological order, is probably the least responsible for the many mismanagements of recent years but is also the one who paid the highest price, suffering one of the worst electoral defeats in the history of the British Conservatives.

For Starmer and his Labour Party, the path to victory already seemed clear and, during the election campaign, they largely exploited to their advantage a widespread demand for change, fuelled by the population's disillusionment with the work of the Conservatives. But now comes the hard part, namely taking the reins of a country that has not “magically” solved all its problems with the withdrawal of the Conservatives from the scene. A priority is certainly to revive the economy: in her speech to the House of Commons on 29 July, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, made it clear that the government's objective will be to restore public finances after the “black hole” left by the Conservatives. The British Chancellor of the Exchequer has proposed the elimination of a number of government programmes and policies. Among the most significant proposals is the cancellation of certain winter heating subsidies, which will no longer be paid to those who do not receive Pension Credit. The announced cuts, however, also affect health – the project to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 is under consideration -, schools and public administration.

The scenario is complicated and announces a potential increase in taxes in the Autumn Statement, the speech that the Chancellor will give to the House of Commons to present the economic and financial conditions in which the country finds itself. The Labour Party promised during the election campaign that it would not increase taxes, precisely to accommodate the lower-middle social groups, already hard hit in the last two years by the surge in inflation, which has not been followed by an adequate increase in real wages. The precarious state of public finances presented by Reeves could, however, force the government to intervene and the imposition of new taxes could make Starmer's autumn decidedly hot.

The British summer is also set to be hot, following the Southport massacre on 29 July, in which three young girls were killed. The suspect in the stabbing is Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, born in August 2006 in Cardiff, Wales, to Rwandan parents. Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the massacre, was arrested immediately after the incident. However, police initially withheld details of his identity due to British law that prohibits it. Liverpool Crown Court decided to make it public in the “public interest”, given that a series of fake news stories circulating in the days following the massacre sparked violent protests in several towns in northern England. Far-right groups exploited this misinformation and spread the rumour that the perpetrator of the massacre was called Ali al Shakati, that he had arrived in the UK on a boat crossing the Channel and that he had previously been deemed potentially dangerous by law enforcement.

The anti-immigration protests have forced Prime Minister Starmer to adopt a very tough stance: after a meeting of the government's crisis unit, the so-called Cobra committee, the Prime Minister announced the deployment of an “army of specialist police officers”, avoiding for the moment resorting to the armed forces as some of his opponents, including the leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage, had demanded. The head of government also declared that “swift sentences” would be handed down to those responsible for the violence. Starmer also declared that he wanted to ensure the protection of Muslim communities, which had become the main targets of the various far-right groups behind the violence. A major crisis, the first for the new Labour Prime Minister, who is called upon to keep one of his promises. During the election campaign, in fact, Starmer had indicated respect for the law and the need to guarantee public order as a priority: fulfilling this mandate will be fundamental for the Prime Minister's image, especially in light of his past as Attorney General.

