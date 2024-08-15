China's property prices hit 9-year low as Xi Jinping's stimulus measures fail to revive real estate sector… Firstpost





The prolonged housing market crisis is weighing heavily on the world's second-largest economy and its consumers, with analysts saying Beijing's 5% of GDP target for 2024 may be too ambitious even as other economic indicators have stabilized.

China's new home prices fell at their fastest pace in nine years in July as a raft of supportive policies failed to stabilize prices and restore confidence in the struggling property sector. The prolonged slump in the housing market is weighing heavily on the world's second-largest economy and its consumers, with analysts saying Beijing's 5% of GDP target for 2024 may be too ambitious even as other economic indicators have stabilized. New home prices fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since June 2015 and deeper than the 4.5 percent drop in June. Reuters also reported earlier that prices fell 5 percent, which was due to automatic rounding. “It increasingly appears that the housing market will need further policy support to reach a bottom,” ING analysts said in a note. Beijing has stepped up efforts to support the sector, which at its peak accounted for a quarter of the economy, including by cutting mortgage rates and lowering the cost of buying homes. Policies play a certain role in reviving the market, but the external slowdown has limited the effects of these policies, said Song Hongwei, research director of Tongce Research Institute, a real estate research firm. In monthly terms, new home prices fell for the 13th consecutive month, down 0.7%, matching the pace of decline recorded in June. Among the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS, only two – Shanghai and Xi'an – reported a rise in new home prices in monthly terms, and only Shanghai recorded a rise in prices in the resale home market. Some property developers are resorting to unusual promotions to sell off the large number of unsold homes across the country. The Nanjing branch of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings is offering apartment buyers a gift package worth 200,000 yuan ($27,950) that includes 100 hours of total flight time toward obtaining a pilot's license and 5 percent ownership rights to a jet, the Beijing News reported Wednesday. A seller at the project told the media outlet that buyers could opt for 200,000 yuan in cash if they preferred. In late July, the Politburo, China's top decision-making body, reiterated the country's commitment to supporting the completion of unfinished projects and transforming unsold apartments into affordable housing. According to separate data released Thursday, property sales by floor area in the January-July period fell 18.6% from a year earlier, compared with a 19.0% decline in the January-June period. A quarterly survey released last week by China's central bank showed that 23.2 percent of residents believed house prices would fall in the third quarter, a record low since data became available in 2013. Analysts believe that the real estate market needs targeted and strong support policies. “We continue to expect further housing market easing measures in the coming months, including further easing of home purchase restrictions in major cities and further reductions in mortgage interest rates, among others,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note. “However, given the continued weakness in the real estate market linked to lower-tier cities and private developers, such easing measures will only lead to an “L”-shaped recovery in the sector in the coming years.” ($1 = 7.1556 Chinese yuan renminbi)

