Narendra Modi condemns atrocities against women after doctors' killings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned violence against women and vowed to impose tough punishment on perpetrators of sex crimes after the rape and murder of a junior doctor shocked Indians and fuelled calls for greater action by the government and police.
Modi also urged neighbouring Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindu minorities, saying Indians were worried about their plight after protesters toppled the government of his ally Sheikh Hasina last week.
“We are outraged by the atrocities committed against our mothers, sisters and daughters,” Modi said, addressing dignitaries and crowds at New Delhi's Red Fort to mark India's Independence Day. He added that crimes against women should be investigated promptly.
The perpetrators of these monstrous acts must be punished with utmost severity, Modi said. This is necessary to build trust in society.
The Indian leader's remarks come as widespread protests have spread across India following the rape and murder last week of a 31-year-old doctor at one of Kolkata's oldest teaching hospitals, where she was on night duty. The victims' identities have not been released, in line with India's law on sexual assault cases, and no suspects have been charged.
Thousands of doctors and health care providers went on strike, demanding justice and better protection for women, and the Indian federal police took over the investigation.
Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research and chairperson of Women Power Connect, a network of women's organisations, said Modi's remarks on the incident were important, but added: At the same time, when you look at the reality of what is happening, there is a complete neglect of the safety and security of women in the country.
The effectiveness of her message will be seen in its practical implementation, both at the central and state levels, she said.
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has pledged to improve protections for women, but women's groups say his government has done too little to tackle widespread gender-based violence.
Modi's remarks on Bangladesh were his longest since Sheikh Hasina was ousted by a student uprising earlier this month. Religious groups in the country have reported a surge in attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, who make up about 8% of the population.
Modi said 1.4 billion Indians are worried about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Indians want security for Hindus and minorities, he added.
The speech, which marked the 77th anniversary of liberation from British colonial rule, was Modi's most significant public statement since the Indian leader was re-elected for a third five-year term earlier this year.
But his Bharatiya Janata Party lost its parliamentary majority, leaving it dependent on smaller coalition parties for the first time in its decade in power.
In the past, Modi has used the speech to make policy promises and articulate political goals, declaring last year his aim of making India a developed country by 2047. He dwelt on that theme again on Thursday, saying millions of Indians had provided suggestions on how to achieve that ambition.