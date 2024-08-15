Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi presents medals of honor to 64 national figures





President Joko Jokowi Widodo presented honorary medals of the Republic of Indonesia to 64 national figures. The medals awarded were the Pioneer Medal, the Honorary Medal of the Highest Star of the Republic of Indonesia, the Honorary Medal of the Mahaputera Star, the Honorary Medal of the Service Star, and the Honorary Medal of the Cultural Merit Star to 64 national figures. The award ceremony for the honorary medals was held at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (14/05). The awarding of the Honorary Medals of the Republic of Indonesia, the Adiprana Star, the Mahaputera Star, the Service Star and the Cultural Merit Star, was based on the Decrees of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Numbers 103, 104, 105, 106, 107 and 108/TK/2024 which were signed in Jakarta. Presenting the Pioneer Medal, the Honorary Medal of the Highest Star of the Republic of Indonesia, the Honorary Medal of the Mahaputera Star, the Honorary Medal of the Service Star and the Honorary Medal of the Cultural Merit Star to those whose names, degrees, positions and professions are mentioned in the attachment in appreciation of their services, the Military Secretary to the President, Major General of the Indonesian National Defense Forces Rudy Saladin, read out the presidential decrees. Below is the list of recipients of honorary medals on the occasion of the 79thth Anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Indonesia: Pioneer Medal Surya Dharma Paloh Honorary Medal of the Highest Star of the Republic of Indonesia Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartanto Mahaputera Adipradana Honorary Medal President of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Bambang Soesatyo Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Hadi Tjahjanto Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto Indonesian National Defense Forces (Ret.) General Andika Perkasa Admiral Yudo Margono of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (Ret.) Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Lodewijk F Paulus Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad Rachmad Gobel, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif Minister of Villages, Development of Underdeveloped Areas and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Teten Masduki Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection, Ms. Gusti Ayu Bintang Puspayoga Attorney General ST Burhanuddin Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Muhammad Luthfi Al Yahya Presidential Advisory Council Member Putri Kus Wisnu Wardani Governor of the National Institute of Resilience Agus Widjojo Mahaputera Star Honorary Medal Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini Minister of Marine and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono Former Army Chief of Staff (retd) General Dudung Abdurachman Former Chief of Air Staff (Retd) Marshall Fadjar Prasetyo Honorary Medal of the Star Mahaputera Pratama Minister of State Machinery Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reforms Abdullah Azwar Anas Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi Honorary Medal of the Star Mahaputera Nararya Ahmad Basarah, Vice President of the People's Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani, Vice President of the People's Consultative Assembly Vice-President of the People's Consultative Assembly, Lestari Moerdijat Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly, Jazilul Fawaid Vice-President of the Regional Representative Council, Nono Sampono Vice President of the Regional Representative Council Sultan Baktiar Najamudin Minister of Land Management and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo Sri Woerjaningsih, President of the Indonesian Women's Congress Yohanes Purwanto, Chief Researcher of the National Agency for Research and Innovation Mahaputera Star Honorary Medal Former Indonesian Police Chief (ret.) General Idham Azis Honorary Medal for Highest Service Yandri Susanto, Vice President of the People's Consultative Assembly Member of the Presidential Advisory Council Gandi Sulistiyanto Jerry Sambuaga, Deputy Minister of Commerce Deputy Minister of Interior John Wempi Wetipo Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises II Kartika Wirjoatmodjo Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Herliani Tanoesoedibjo President of the Witness and Victim Protection Agency Hasto Atmojo Suroyo Head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency for the period 2014-2019 Nusron Wahid CEO and Founder of PT DCI Indonesia TBK Otto Toto Sugiri Pratama Service Star Honorary Medal Deputy Minister of Defense Herindra Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono Deputy Minister of Agriculture Harvick Hasnul Qolbi Head of the Presidential Medical Office for the period 2016-2020 Abdul Aziz Rani Special Advisor to President Arif Budimanta Medal of Honor for Cultural Merit Star (End) KH Ali Manshur Shiddiq (End) Djauhar Zaharsyah Fahrudin Roesli (FID/DNS) (AW/LW)

