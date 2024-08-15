Liz Truss walks off stage after being subjected to humiliating prank at event





Liz Truss left the stage after reading a banner that had been unfurled without her knowledge. The former British prime minister was one of the shortest-serving members of parliament in British political history, replacing Boris Johnson before resigning after just six weeks, remaining in office for a total of just 50 days. For reference, at the time of writing, Sir Keir Starmer had already been Prime Minister for 41 days, just a week and a half away from overtaking Truss's term. Truss' stint at No. 10 was short-lived. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Her reign has been so ridiculed that netizens thought it would be funny to live stream a salad to see if it would outlive the prime minister. Everyone watched with bated breath, to see how badly the vegetable would wilt, but after just 49 days in power, the Daily Star, which broadcast the lettuce live, declared it victorious. And it seems the lettuce's legacy lives on, as the 49-year-old was embarrassed at a political event in Beccles, Suffolk. As she was answering questions from the audience as part of her book tour on Tuesday evening (August 13), a banner was unfurled from the ceiling behind her. It read “I crashed the economy” and featured the famous lettuce with its bulging eyes stuck on it, the stunt carried out by campaign group Led By Donkeys. Take a look here: The slogan referred to his aim of cutting taxes and spending, which ultimately caused the British economy to fall into crisis. Truss had also lost his South West Suffolk seat in the July election by just over 600 seats. It took her a while to notice the banner, but she wasn't amused as she turned around and read it, saying, “That's not funny.” After that, she took her notes, removed her microphone and left the event, to applause from a few people as she made her exit. A group of activists claimed responsibility for the operation. (X/Led By Donkeys) Campaign group Led By Donkeys claimed credit for the banner, with the group's X account posting video of the incident online. They wrote: “Liz Truss is on a pro-Trump speaking tour so we have deployed a strategically positioned remote controlled lettuce banner.” It's not the first time the group has pulled such a stunt this year either, as they used a remote-controlled banner with a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin to disrupt a speech by Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party. Truss has not commented on the move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-news/politics-liz-truss-storms-off-stage-banner-674910-20240814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos