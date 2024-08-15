PM Modi unfurls national flag at Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, pays tribute to 'Azaadi ke deewane': Key takeaways | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation from Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time as India celebrated 77 years of independence, making him the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to do so.This year's theme Independence Day 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' aims to boost the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Here are the major highlights of India's 78th Independence Day:

PM Modi unfurls the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time on Independence Day, marking the 78th anniversary of India's freedom.

The flag hoisting was marked by a shower of flower petals from two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The helicopters, piloted by Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Rahul Nainwal, flew in rear formation.

After hoisting the flag, the Prime Minister was given a 'Rashtriya Salute' accompanied by the Punjab Regiment's military band.

The Punjab Regiment Band, comprising a non-commissioned officer and 25 other soldiers, played the national anthem during the flag hoisting and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. Non-commissioned Officer Major Rajinder Singh led the band on this important occasion.

The event marked Modi's first Independence Day speech in his third term, surpassing Manmohan Singh, who delivered the ceremony ten times between 2004 and 2014.

Ahead of the Red Fort event, Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

Day to pay tribute to 'Azaadi ke deewane': PM Modi

“Today is the day when we pay tribute to the countless 'Azaadi ke deewane' who have made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech at the Red Fort.

“We are proud to carry the blood of 40 million people who uprooted the colonial rule of India. Today, we are 140 million people. If we decide and move forward together in one direction, we can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in our path.”

Natural disasters increase people's worries: PM Modi

“This year and in recent years, due to natural calamities, our concerns have increased. Many people have lost their family members, property in natural calamities; the nation too has suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all and assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis,” PM Modi said.

On July 30, catastrophic landslides occurred in Wayanad, Kerala, tragically killing over 230 people. The disaster comes amid a series of heavy monsoon rains and floods that have affected several states in the country.

Heavy rains and floods also caused widespread damage in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi. Many people lost their lives and infrastructure and homes were severely damaged.

PM Modi hails India's 'vibrant' space sector

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the important role of the Indian space sector in strengthening the nation and mentioned that many reforms have been implemented to free the space sector from past restrictions, leading to a thriving environment for start-ups.

“Hundreds of start-ups have emerged in the space sector. It is becoming vibrant. It is playing a key role in making India a strong nation. We have carried out many reforms in the space sector. We have freed it from the restrictions of the past,” the Prime Minister said.

Indian banks among world's strongest banks, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that Indian banks are among the few strong banks in the world because of the major reforms undertaken by his government. “Just imagine the state of our banking sector. There was no growth, no expansion and there was no confidence (in the banking system). Our banks were going through tough times. We undertook major reforms to strengthen the banking sector. Today, because of these reforms, our banks are among the few strong banks in the world,” he said.

He stressed the importance of a strong banking system to cater to the needs of the middle class, farmers, home buyers, startups and the MSME sector.

Nearly 10 million new women have joined self-help groups: PM Modi

“We are proud to see women becoming economically empowered,” Prime Minister Modi said. “When women become empowered, they participate in family decision-making processes, which ensures significant social transformation.”

Modi compared the achievements of women in self-help groups to the global success of Indian CEOs.

As our CEOs gain global recognition, one million women are becoming Lakhpati Didis, he said, adding that the government has decided to allocate Rs 10-20 lakh to these groups.

So far, Rs 9 lakh crore has been provided to support our women self-help groups, Modi said.

Major steps taken to strengthen infrastructure in last 10 years: Modi

“There has been tremendous progress in infrastructure in the last ten years. We have also prioritised quality of life,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.

He said his government had built four million houses and three million more were under construction. “We have taken great steps to strengthen the country's infrastructure over the last ten years,” the prime minister said.

Modi said 140 crore Indian citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed India if they move forward with united determination. There may be challenges and resource shortages, but people united in their goal can overcome them, he added.

Path of reforms is a model for growth, says PM Modi

“Banks were in trouble, we have carried out several reforms and today our banks are among the strongest in the world. This reinforces the strength of the formal economy,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The reforms serve as a kind of blueprint for our path to growth.”

He further stressed that commitment to reforms goes beyond garnering editorial praise or small accolades, saying the ultimate goal is to strengthen the nation.

“We have carried out major reforms on the ground. For the poor, the middle class, the deprived… for the aspirations of our youth, we have chosen the path of bringing reforms in their lives. I want to assure the citizens of India that our commitment to bring reforms is not just an editorial, a eulogy or a compulsion. It is aimed at strengthening the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi says agriculture sector needs transformation

Prime Minister Modi said the government has launched schemes to encourage organic farming and budgetary allocations have also been increased to promote such farming practices, expressing confidence that India can become the organic food basket of the world.

“It is very important to transform our agricultural system. It is a necessity of the moment,” he said.

Modi said his government would provide all possible assistance to farmers to adopt modern practices. He cited easy loans for purchasing drones as an example.

Punishment for crimes against women must be made public, says PM Modi

“We have been working on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector, women are making progress,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Look at the defence sector – the Air Force, the Navy, the space sector – we see the strength of women everywhere. But on the other hand, worrying things are also coming to light,” he said.

“Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we need to think seriously about the atrocities committed against our mothers, sisters and daughters. This arouses the anger of common people. I can feel that rage,” he said.

The prime minister said the country must take such incidents seriously and the fear of retaliation among the perpetrators must be alleviated.

“Crimes against women must be investigated promptly and severe punishments must be meted out to those who commit demonic acts. It is important to build trust in society,” he said. “There is an urgent need to widely publicize the punishments for atrocities committed against women to create fear of the consequences. Those who commit such sins must know that they will be hanged. It is important to have this fear,” he added.

PM Modi plans to create 75,000 new medical posts in next 5 years

Prime Minister Modi said that 75,000 more seats in medical colleges would be created in the next five years as even today children, mostly from the middle class, go abroad for medical education.

“In the last ten years, we have increased the number of medical seats to nearly 100,000,” Modi said. “Around 25,000 youngsters go abroad every year for medical studies and they go to such countries. I am surprised when I hear about this. So, we have decided to create 75,000 new seats in the medical stream in the next five years,” PM Modi said.

India's dream of hosting 2036 Olympics, says Modi

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi announced India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has initiated discussions with the Future Host Commission (FHC) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a first step towards this goal.

“Today, we also have with us the youth who have kept the Indian flag flying high at the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players. In the coming days, a huge Indian contingent will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend my best wishes to all our Paralympians. It is India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics, we are preparing for it,” PM Modi said.

Earlier this month, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed this development in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. This was highlighted in a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Hosting rights for the Summer Games are determined by the IOC following a rigorous selection process. The IOC Future Hosts Commission is responsible for managing this process.