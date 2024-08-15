Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists Tiranga at Red Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. By early morning, the sky in Delhi was overcast and a light drizzle was falling. After hoisting the tricolour, the Prime Minister was presented with a Rashtriya Salute. The Punjab Regimental Band, comprising a non-commissioned officer and 25 other ranks, played the national anthem during the homage to the national flag and presented the Rashtriya Salute. The band was led by Major Rajinder Singh. Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country. “Greetings to my fellow Indians on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind!” PM Modi posted on X on Thursday. Upon arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Region Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister. The Delhi Region GoC led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the saluting base, where an Inter-Services Guard and a Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Subsequently, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour. The Prime Minister's Guard of Honour contingent comprises one officer and 24 personnel from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police. After hoisting the flag, Prime Minister Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour was commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta. The Army contingent is part of the Prime Minister's Guard, commanded by Major Arjun Singh, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK; and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal. The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi. In a bid to enhance Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to attend the celebrations at the Red Fort this year. As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were dropped at the venue by two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of the Indian Air Force in a rear line formation. The helicopter commanders were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal. The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to give fresh impetus to the government's efforts to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

