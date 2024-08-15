Indonesia's 2025 Budget: Aiming High

Indonesia's 2025 budget is expected to reflect some of President-elect Prabowo Subianto's ambitious goals.

On August 16, 2024, one day before Indonesia's Independence Day celebrations, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will present the final budget proposal of his two presidential terms to the House of Representatives. The budget will be implemented by the government of President-elect Prabowo Subiantos (Prabowo) and his team participates in its formulation. The appointment of Thomas DjiwandonoThe Gerindra Party's treasurer-general and also Prabowo's nephew, as deputy finance minister, is ensuring that Prabowo's priorities are incorporated into the 2025 budget. However, to accommodate the ambitious spending priorities, the 2025 budget seeks to increase debt levels as well as the country's value-added tax.

The 2025 budget is expected to incorporate Prabowo’s key election promises, such as a free school meals program, and security-related programs, such as food security and self-sufficiency food estates and the modernization of the country’s military. It will also include the continuation of Jokowi’s policies and projects, including the move to the new capital (IKN) and various social welfare programs.

The budget is formulated on the basis of several macroeconomic assumptions, which appear conservative. Most of the parameters closely follow the trends of the past years (Table 1). The main indicator to watch is the rupee exchange rate. It has been quite volatile recently, reaching a low of 16,489 per dollar on June 20 and a high of 15,225 on September 1, 2023. On August 14, it appreciated to a high of 15,676 per dollar. As we expect more uncertainty for next year, there is no certainty that it will reach next year's projections of Rs 15,500-15,900 per dollar.

Table 1: Macroeconomic assumptions of the government budget

2023 (actual) 2024 (Estimated) 2025 (Projection) Growth 5.05% 5.2% 5.1-5.5% Inflation 2.6% 2.8% 1.5-3.5% Rupee/US Dollar 15,255 15,000 15,300 to 15,900 10-year government bond rates 6.68% 6.7% 6.9-7.2% World oil price 78.4 USD per barrel $82 US per piece $75-85 US per person National oil production 605,500 barrels per day 635,000 barrels per day 580,000 to 605,000 barrels per day Domestic gas Production 960 400 bep 1,033,000 bep 1,003,000 to 1,047,000 bep Note: bp per barrel; bpd barrel per day; bep barrel oil equivalent

Source: Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles for Fiscal Year 2025, Ministry of Finance, Indonesia (Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles for Fiscal Year 2025, Ministry of Finance) (https://fiskal.kemenkeu.go.id/files/kemppkf/file/1716178459_final_kem_ppkf_2025_versi_publish.pdf)

Total revenues from taxes, excise duties, and dividends from state-owned enterprises are projected to reach 2.87 trillion rupiah (12.4% of GDP) in 2025, while total expenditures are pegged at 3.518 trillion rupiah (15.2% of GDP), resulting in a budget deficit of 2.8%. This figure is just below the 3% budget deficit limit. A deficit beyond this limit would require parliamentary approval. Under this scenario, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio in 2025 is projected to be at a manageable 38-39%, not much different from the levels in 2023 and 2024. However, to accommodate Prabowo’s development plans, the new government is expected to increase the debt level to 3.2%. 50 percentwhich remains below the 60 percent limit provided for by the State Financing Act.

Table 2: Government Budget Projections (in trillions of rupees)

2023 2024 2025 lower limit upper limit GDP 20,892.4 21,937.0 23,055.8 23,143.6 Income 2,778.7 2,698.3 2,789.8 2,869.8 Spent 3,113.0 3,202.8 3,366.1 3,517.8 Deficit 334.3 504.6 576.4 648.0 % of GDP 1.6% 2.3% 2.5% 2.8% Note: 1 US dollar = 16,175 Rp as of August 3, 2024

Source: Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles for Fiscal Year 2025, Ministry of Finance, Indonesia (Macroeconomic Framework and Fiscal Policy Principles for Fiscal Year 2025, Ministry of Finance) (https://fiskal.kemenkeu.go.id/files/kemppkf/file/1716178459_final_kem_ppkf_2025_versi_publish.pdf)

Although the details of the spending distribution are not yet publicly available, it can be assumed that, given the 10% increase in budget spending in 2025, a significant political effort is underway to deliver on Prabowo’s campaign promises. To keep the deficit below the 3% limit, the government has set an ambitious revenue collection target. To fill part of the financing gap, the government is expected to issue more bonds at higher rates (Table 1).

At the same time, the limited budgetary space also requires a downward adjustment and a reassessment of the scope and timing of the most ambitious programs. Two of the most controversial programs are the relocation of the IKN to the capital and the school meals program, which require significant expenditures. 466,000 billion rupees And 450,000 billion rupeesrespectively. To date, more than Rs 80 trillion has been spent on the IKN project (2022-2024), which is 17% of its total estimated cost.

The ambitious timetable set by President Jokowi, namely the relocation of government administration and civil servants by September 2024, is it is unlikely that this will happen in timeThe rush to complete the project has strained the country's limited budget as well as public contracting companiesThe government must therefore consider a more staggered timetable, with a phased transfer of ministries and civil servants to the new capital, in order to put less strain on the state budget.

If the total revenue and expenditure of the budget can be maintained, the resulting budget deficit and total debt-to-GDP ratio should still be manageable.

Prabowos’ school meals program is also expected to be implemented in phases, starting with primary school students in low-income and disadvantaged communities who need it most. The program is then expected to expand to other localities and older cohorts. For next year, the Finance Ministry has allocated 71,000 billion rupees to start the program.

Details of the government's new food and energy security programs have not yet been revealed to the public. However, existing food and energy self-sufficiency programs, in the form of large rice plantations And biodiesel produced from crude palm oil (CPO), have not performed well and have increased the rate of deforestation.

Given Prabowo's interest in modernizing Indonesia's defense capabilities, it can be assumed that his administration will further increase spending on military modernization. In fact, the Finance Ministry has allocated 156,000 billion rupees Rs 134 trillion for the Ministry of Defence in the 2025 budget, a significant increase from the Rs 134 trillion earmarked for this fiscal year.

Anticipating an increase in spending, the government will increase the value added tax (VAT)) by one percentage point to 12 percent from next year. VAT now accounts for about 40 percent of total tax revenue, so the VAT hike should increase tax revenue, provided that consumption can be maintained even with the inflationary impact of the VAT hike.

If the budget is maintained in terms of revenue and expenditure, the resulting fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio should remain manageable. This would be essential to preserve investor confidence.

