Young Conservatives urge party to broaden its appeal after voter age rises | Conservatives





The Young Conservatives have warned the party must stop appealing exclusively to older voters, after it emerged that the average age at which a voter is more likely to choose the Conservatives than Labour was 63 at the last election. YouGov figures released after the election showed that the age limit for becoming a Conservative voter had risen by 24 years since the 2019 election under Boris Johnson, when it was 39. The youngest tipping point was reached at 34 under David Cameron in the 2015 election. It rose to 47 in 2017 under Theresa May and reached 63 under Rishi Sunak after he unveiled policies seen as punitive to young people, such as the return of national service, and offered few ideas designed to appeal to younger voters. Next Generation Tories, a group campaigning for the Conservatives to tackle issues facing young people, said the party needed more working-age people and more policies that benefited that age group. The Conservative Party must understand that the deliberate strategy of targeting older voters at all costs has sown the seeds of our defeat, he said. Conservative leadership candidate Mel Stride also highlighted the high average age of Conservative voters, saying this was untenable and the party would have to rebuild across the electorate if it wanted to be heard. He told Times Radio: “We're going to get there through unity, a lot of listening and a lot of hard work, finding answers to a lot of fundamental and difficult questions. For example, the fact that the average Conservative voter is 63. That's completely untenable.” Samuel Kasamu, a former Downing Street adviser, wrote on X: “The average age of Conservative voters has increased by 24 years since the 2019 election. It is now 63. The next leader has a lot to do.” Some polls conducted before the election suggested that the age of transition to adulthood could exceed 70. An analysis by Focaldata after the election found that the party had retained less than half of its 2019 supporters in the 40-60 age group.

