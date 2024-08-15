Indonesian Olympic gold medalist rewarded with government job





SERANG, Indonesia (Bernama-ANTARA) – Rizki Juniansyah, who won gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, has accepted a government position offered by the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports. The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking a significant recognition of his sporting achievements, ANTARA news agency reported. “Thank God I was offered a civil service position,” he said. The young Olympic champion thanked the people of his hometown for their immense support, highlighted by a joyous welcome home parade. He also praised his neighbours for their enthusiasm in setting up a makeshift theatre to watch his gold medal-winning performance on August 8. “Thank you for your support and prayers. I am proud to have made my neighborhood proud,” Juniansyah said. He thanked Haridoyo, manager of the Banten team for the upcoming PON National Games, for his continued support and guidance. Serang Acting Mayor Yadi Rahmat confirmed that the city government had offered the position of civil servant at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform to secure Juniansyah's future after his sports career. The Indonesian contingent ranked 39th in the final standings for the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning two gold medals and one bronze. Veddriq Leonardo won the first gold medal in men's speed climbing on Thursday, followed by Rizki Juniansyah's gold in men's 73kg weightlifting. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton. President Joko Widodo has assured that the government will provide cash bonuses to athletes who win medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Widodo noted that gold medalists will receive IDR 6 billion, or about USD 378,000, an increase from the previously planned IDR 5.5 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://borneobulletin.com.bn/indonesian-olympic-gold-medalist-rewarded-with-govt-job/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos