Andy Preston: Badenoch is not the right man to lead the Conservative Party





Andy Preston served as Mayor of Middlesbrough between 2019 and 2023, as an independent. Many social conservatives, and genuine conservatives, love to hear the extremes of identity politics denounced. But with Kemi Badenoch as a serious contender for the Conservative leadership, it is clear that the party is headed in the wrong direction. The public needs a concrete plan for safer streets, stronger borders and, above all, more money in their pockets. Labour’s landslide victory is partly the result of public frustration with the Conservatives for failing to make progress in these crucial areas. Yet the party, Badenoch in particular, is too focused on identity politics. Kemi Badenoch, our former Business Secretary and former Equalities Minister, initially ran for the Conservative Party leadership after Boris Johnson resigned. After coming fourth in that race, she decided to give it another try this year. Following her outspoken stance on transgender rights and EDI policies during her time as Women and Equalities Minister, Kemi self-proclaimed herself as the Conservative Party’s anti-woke warrior and initially thrived in the role. Earlier this year, she accused companies of focusing too much on political activism rather than delivering their products and services, and described corporate policies such as mandatory pronouns and rainbow lanyards as little more than performative gestures. I appreciated her courageous challenges and thought she would become a bigger political star. Her advocacy of a tougher stance on immigration initially offered a glimmer of hope that she could win back conservative voters who voted for reform after becoming frustrated that the party had not moved further to the right on social issues. But now that time has passed, what does she have to offer other than fighting identity politics? Politicians who focus on these issues can indeed attract media and electorate attention with their powerful, emotional arguments. Yet prioritising culture wars and identity politics without a clear and coherent vision for the future of our country can lead to the neglect of key policy areas. Tackling issues such as the cost of living crisis and the migrant crisis requires careful planning and a long-term vision. All Badenoch seems to be able to offer are slogans that make good headlines but lack depth. Furthermore, her anti-woke stance is nothing more than a façade. Her hypocrisy was exposed earlier this year when she was easily provoked by actor David Tennant’s light-hearted teasing. When the former Doctor Who expressed his wish for her to keep quiet in her acceptance speech at the British LGBT Awards about her stance on trans rights, she lashed out instead of simply shrugging, revealing herself to be a giant snowflake. She reached out to X to respond to his comment and resorted to the identity politics she condemns. She bizarrely made reference to Tennant’s skin colour and gender and described him as a rich, white, left-wing, famous man before accusing him of attacking the only black woman in government. Such extraordinary hypersensitivity and hypocrisy shows that she is unfit to hold senior leadership positions. I still respect much of what she says and agree with her on some points. Her strong stance against woke culture resonates with many conservatives with a small c. However, her response to a harmless quip revealed a fixation on race and gender and the hypersensitivity of a student activist. All parties need a resilient leader who can take criticism, especially a Conservative Party that lacks ideas and identity.

