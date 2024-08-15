Day I: PM Modi delivers longest ever speech at Red Fort, lasting nearly 100 minutes | India News





Prime Minister Modi at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. Credit: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new record for the longest Independence Day speech by an Indian prime minister, delivering a 98-minute address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. India celebrated its 78th Independence Day today. According to past records, Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speeches lasted an average of 82 minutes, which is even longer than the records held by previous prime ministers. Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi's longest speech was delivered during the Independence Day celebrations in 2016, lasting 96 minutes. His shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for about 56 minutes. With his speech today, Prime Minister Modi became the third prime minister, after former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to deliver 11 consecutive speeches on the occasion. Nehru, India's first prime minister, held the record of 17 consecutive speeches. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted several key issues and also shared a roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047. This is in line with the Centre's goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat as the country completes its centenary. He spoke about educational and agricultural reforms and also highlighted the programmes of the Ease of Living Mission – the Centres' plan to improve the quality of life of people in India. He also spoke about the need for India to transform itself into a manufacturing hub and become a global leader in semiconductor production, a key objective of the Modi government to boost the national economy. He also mentioned the goal of training Indian youth, the roadmap for which was laid down by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget presented on July 23. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi touched on a range of topics in his Independence Day speech, including green job creation and the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Swasth Bharat Mission, a state-level investment competition to attract investment from global companies, India's climate change goals, and plans to integrate 100,000 youth into the political system, among other initiatives.

First published: August 15, 2024 | 11:49 a.m. EAST

