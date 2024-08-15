Politics
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced he would visit Gaza and called on Muslim leaders to join him.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas pledged Thursday to visit Gaza the war between Israel and Hamas has been raging for more than 10 months.
Addressing the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Abbas also called on Muslim leaders to join him in the enclave, where, according to Gaza health officials, More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.
“I have decided to go to Gaza with all my brothers in Palestine,” Abbas said to applause from Turkish lawmakers. “I will go even if it costs me my life. My life, our lives, are no more valuable than the life of any child who died in Gaza.”
Abbas, president of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, spoke to lawmakers at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a staunch supporter of Hamas and the broader Palestinian cause. The offer came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress in July.
In a 45-minute speech, Abbas, 88, thanked Turkey and the Turkish people for their support and condemned Israel for carrying out what he called genocide in Gaza. He added that there would be no regional stability if Palestinians were not granted their rights.
The path to peace and security begins and ends with Palestine, Abbas told lawmakers, who wore scarves decorated with the Palestinian and Turkish flags.
Veteran leaders' visit comes amid threat of Iranian retaliation against Israel the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh fueled fears of a spread of war across the Middle East.
Erdogan hosted Abbas on Wednesday for talks focused on the war in GazaThe two men discussed Israel's massacres in the Palestinian territories and steps to be taken for a permanent ceasefire and peace at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan's office said.
The statement, published on X, said Erdogan pledged to continue supporting the just cause of the Palestinians and to work to increase pressure on Israel from the international community, especially the Islamic world, to provide humanitarian aid and bring peace.
Unlike Western countries that have labeled Hamas a terrorist organization, Erdogan has praised the group as a liberation movement. He has also welcomed Haniyeh to Turkey on several occasions.
The Palestinian Authority has been largely sidelined since the start of the Gaza war, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages.
Abbas is also chairman of Fatah, a political party that has long had a contentious relationship with Hamas. Hamas's electoral success in Gaza in 2006 was followed by a brief armed conflict with Fatah fighters.
In addition to supporting Hamas, Erdogan has been a leading critic of Israeli military operations in Gaza, accusing the Israeli government of committing genocide and comparing Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.
In May, Turkey suspends trade with Israelciting its attack on Gaza. On August 7, Turkey has filed a request with a UN tribunal to join The genocide trial in South Africa against Israel.
The Turkish president criticized Western countries for their support for Israel and called for its leaders to be punished by international courts.
Haniyeh's death two weeks ago in Iran by a suspected Israeli strike, coming shortly after the death of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, has raised regional tensions as leaders wait for Iran's expected response to the targeting of its allies.
Shortly before Abbas' arrival, U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake said Washington was seeking help from Turkey and other governments with friendly relations with Tehran to de-escalate the situation.
Turkey can talk to groups that we cannot talk to about the situation in Gaza, he told Anadolu news agency on Wednesday evening. We encourage our interlocutors and partners here to make an effort to reduce tensions where they can.
Andrew Wilks, Associated Press
