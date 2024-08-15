Jokowi Signs New PP, IKN Investors Get HGB Directly for 95 Years





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation (PP) No. 29 of 2024 regarding amendments to Government Regulation No. 12 of 2023 regarding the granting of business permits, ease of doing business and investment facilities for business actors in Capital of the archipelago (IKN) on August 12, 2024. According to a copy of the PP that was uploaded to the State Secretariat's official website on Thursday (15/8/2024), the latest regulation allows IKN investors to directly obtain commercial use rights (HGU) for a period of 95 years. These rules are set out in Article 18. Article 18 paragraph (1) explains that the IKN Authority provides a guaranteed guarantee of the duration of land rights (HAT) throughout the first cycle and can be returned for a second cycle to the economic actors as stated in the agreement. Also read: Red carpet for IKN investors, government-built roads, electricity and water Article (2) explains that what is meant by cycle is: First, the HGU is valid for a maximum period of 95 years during the first cycle and can be re-granted for a second cycle of a maximum duration of 95 years depending on the criteria and assessment steps. Second, building usage rights (HGB) for a maximum period of 80 years during the first cycle and can be re-granted during a second cycle for a maximum period of 80 years depending on the criteria and assessment steps. Third, the right of use is valid for a maximum period of 80 years during the first cycle and may be granted again during a second cycle for a maximum period of 80 years depending on the criteria and evaluation steps. Then, in Article 18, paragraph (5), it is also explained that within 10 years before the expiry of the first cycle of HGU/HGB/rights of use, economic actors may submit an application for the granting of HGU/HGB/rights of use. Also read: Prabowo vows to pursue IKN, Jokowi: Investors need not hesitate With this latest regulation, the technical aspects of the acquisition of HGU for 95 years, which were previously done in stages, have changed. Previously, PP number 12 of 2023 explained that the HGU was granted for a maximum period of 95 years through a first cycle in three stages. The first step is the granting of the HGU for a maximum period of 35 years. Then, the second step is the extension of rights (HGU) for a maximum period of 25 years. The third step is the renewal of rights for a maximum period of 35 years. Then, the HGU granted for the first cycle of a maximum duration of 95 years is specified in the decision granting rights and entered in the HGU certificate.

