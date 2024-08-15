Narendra Modi delivers longest Independence Day speech by Indian PM | India News





Modi's Independence Day speeches last an average of 82 minutes | Credit: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his longest Independence Day speech, lasting 98 minutes, as he addressed the country from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. Modi's Independence Day speeches are on average 82 minutes longer than those of any other prime minister in Indian history. His longest speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for about 56 minutes. On 78th Independence Day, Modi also became the Prime Minister to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day and deliver a speech for the third time. Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted 65 minutes. His 2015 speech lasted about 88 minutes. It was Modi's 11th speech as prime minister and his first after assuming power for a third term. In 2018, Modi spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort for 83 minutes. Subsequently, in 2019, he spoke for nearly 92 minutes, his second-longest speech to date. In 2020, Modi's national day speech lasted 90 minutes. His Independence Day speech in 2021 was 88 minutes long and in 2022 he spoke for about 74 minutes. Last year, Modi's speech lasted 90 minutes. Before Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 and IK Gujral in 1997 delivered the longest speeches, 72 and 71 minutes respectively. Nehru and Indira also delivered the shortest speeches ever recorded, 14 minutes in 1954 and 1966, respectively. Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also delivered some of the shortest Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort. Singh's speeches in 2012 and 2013 were only 32 and 35 minutes respectively. Vajpayee's speeches in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter, 25 and 30 minutes. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: August 15, 2024 | 11:04 a.m. EAST

