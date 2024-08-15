Xi Jinping, Lula congratulate each other on 50th anniversary of China-Brazil relations





China Brazil Photo: VCG Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exchanged congratulatory messages on Thursday on the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic ties, with experts saying the two sides should continue to promote exchanges in all areas supported by economic and trade cooperation. China is willing to work with Brazil to make the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties a new starting point to jointly promote the building of a China-Brazil community with a shared future, Xi said in his congratulatory message to Lula, Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday. China and Brazil, two major developing countries and key emerging markets, are good friends and like-minded partners that join forces and move forward together, Xi said. For his part, Lula said that over the past half century, the friendship between Brazil and China has grown stronger and cooperation has become increasingly diversified, according to Xinhua. Brazil-China relations are increasingly important for building a multipolar order and fairer and more effective global governance, Lula said, adding that bilateral relations play a fundamental role in the stability and predictability of the two countries and the world. He said that in the next 50 years of bilateral relations, the two countries will jointly chart a new path and create a bright common future. Lula said at an event on Wednesday that he would discuss a “long-term strategic partnership” with China later this year, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The close ties between China and Brazil have lasted for many years, and Lula's remarks indicate that Brazil is seeking to expand and advance its relations with China, Dong Jingsheng, deputy director of the Latin America Research Center at Peking University, told the Global Times on Thursday. “The economies of both sides enjoy considerable complementarity, which creates favorable conditions for advancing cooperation in other fields of the two countries,” Dong noted. Dong also believes that trade and economic relations serve as the foundation for China-Brazil relations, as well as China's cooperation with other Latin American countries, which in turn promotes political trust and people-to-people exchanges. The rapid development of China-Brazil relations not only contributes to the economic and social development of both countries, but also facilitates the engagement of southern countries, analysts said, noting that it injects momentum into the transformation of the international system and the reform of the global governance system.

