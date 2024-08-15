Obstacles to Overstay Status, FPGRB Muara Enim Urges President Joko Widodo to Return Gelumbang TKI Bodies





Muara Enim Sumselpost.co.id – There is no clear news regarding plans to return the body of the late Fahmi Binti Nungcik (45), a resident of RT 01 RW 03, Gelumbang Village, Gelumbang District, Muara Enim Regency, who died in Hong Kong as an Indonesian worker (TKI), families and communities in Gelumbang Subdistrict, Gelumbang District, Muara Enim Regency, are a form of shared concern. Likewise, the United Youth Forum of Gelumbang Raya (FPGRB) Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra, through its open letter addressed to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, requested confirmation from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo regarding the certainty of the body of the late Fahmi Binti Nungcik (45), an Indonesian TKW who died in the country of Hong Kong.

In his open letter, which was read directly by the Chairman of the United Youth Forum of Gelumbang Raya (FPGRB), Khoirul Imam, he asked for assistance from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir Joko Widodo, to help him arrange for the body of the late Fahmi Binti Nungcik (45) to be brought back to the funeral home in Gelumbang sub-district. “Yes, we are sending an open letter. We sincerely hope that President Joko Widodo can help arrange the return of the deceased's body so that the body can be buried in his hometown,” said FPGBR Chairman Muara Enim Khoirul Imam. Imam said that it was known that on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Fahmi Binti Nungcik (35) was declared dead in Hong Kong where the deceased worked. From the date of her death until August 14, 2024, the deceased's body had been hospitalized in Hong Kong for. 21 days. “After coordinating with the local government and making maximum efforts, there was a problem with the deceased's excessive stay status as a migrant worker in Hong Kong, subject to an independent fee of IDR 120,000,000, and the family was unable to meet the requirements. body return fee.” Through this open letter, “We represent the family of the deceased asking for assistance from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo,” explained FPGRB Chairman Muara Enim, accompanied by members who also made a video that lasted a few seconds (14/08/2024). Also present and supporting the distribution of an open letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo regarding the death of Fahmi Binti Nungcik (45), considered a hero of the division, were the Gelumbang Mosque Volunteer Forum, the Babusallam Gelumbang Mosque Youth Association, and the Babusallam Gelumbang Mosque Trustees with copies of letters addressed to the Minister of State, Minister of Manpower, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Law and Human Rights, the Indonesian Embassy, ​​and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency, Governor of DKI Jakarta, Governor of South Sumatra, and BP2MI South Sumatra (jn.ed). Number of views of the publication: 304

