The Conservatives have presided over a tenfold increase in the number of sitting MPs awarded knighthoods and damehoods during their 14 years in power, a figure that I The analysis revealed.

This trend has given rise to accusations of cronyism and calls for reform of the honours system to curb the inflation of the number of ennobled deputies, in the style of the Weimar Republic.

A former chair of a standards watchdog said the awards were being handed out like lollipops as a political ploy to gain MPs' support and it was time to hand full control of the process to an independent body.

In the final years of the Conservatives' last term, the awards given to MPs have become increasingly controversial.

For example, in 2022, former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was knighted despite presiding over the 2020 exam grading fiasco and a botched school reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Andrea Jenkyns was made a dame in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list. She only served as junior education minister for a few months (although she did find time to cause controversy by giving protesters the finger as she entered Downing Street).

While these stories have made headlines, they are part of a broader trend in which more and more MPs have been knighted or made dame.

To carry out his analysis, I I have looked at all knighthoods and damehoods awarded to sitting MPs since Tony Blair came to power in 1997 until today.

The research involved combing through each year's honours lists, including the New Year Honours, Birthday Honours, Dissolution Honours, Prime Minister's Resignation Honours and ad hoc special honours.

Andrea Jenkyns, former deputy whip and skills minister, after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire at Windsor Castle (Photo: Victoria Jones/Getty)



A remarkable story

These lists tell a striking story: during the 14 years of Conservative rule, between 2010 and 2024, at least 110 sitting MPs were knighted or made dames.

This compares with 11 sitting MPs who received such honours from the last Labour government between 1997 and 2010.

The most recent MPs to receive knighthoods are former deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden and former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, whose honours were announced on general election night as part of Rishi Sunak's dissolution honours.

Former Health Secretary Thrse Coffey was also honoured with a Dame, but failed to retain her Suffolk Coastal seat that night, so is not included in the list. I s list of sitting MPs who received the honours.

Of the 110 knighthoods and damehoods awarded to MPs under Conservative prime ministers since 2010, 77 have been awarded to Conservative MPs, 27 to Labour MPs, five to Liberal Democrats and one to the DUP (Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is currently on trial on historic charges of sexual offences, which he denies).

For some observers, the increase in the number of parliamentary knighthoods reflects a regrettable lowering of the bar for what parliamentary service is deemed worthy of recognition through the honours system.

Tom Brake, a former Liberal Democrat MP who is now director of the political reform lobby group Unlock Democracy, said: “Knighthoods seem to be handed out like trinkets, like sweets, and it sort of devalues ​​the currency of knighthood.”

He said a much more rigorous assessment was needed to determine whether someone was eligible for a knighthood, and that simply serving as an MP might not be enough.

Impact of political instability

This trend also reflects the increased political instability in the UK since 2016. Simply put, there have been more opportunities to award prizes due to the high turnover at 10 Downing Street.

When a prime minister resigns, he or she can draw up a resignation honours list, a privilege that David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have all enjoyed (although Mrs Truss only spent 49 days in 10 Downing Street).

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown both refused to do so. In Sir Tony's case, he did not submit a list because of a “Cash for Honours” scandal that marred the final years of his premiership.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Sunak will add a resignation honours list to his list of dissolution honours.

The increase is also a result of unrest within a faction-ridden parliamentary Conservative Party since the EU referendum.

Mrs May has been accused of awarding knighthoods to influential Tory MPs in her failed bid to win support for her Brexit deal, while Mr Johnson, Mrs Truss and Mr Sunak have all bestowed honours on allies.

For example, in his resignation honours list, Mr Johnson awarded knighthoods and damehoods to seven of his loyalists, Andrea Jenkyns, Amanda Milling, Priti Patel, Conor Burns, Simon Clarke, Michael Fabricant and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Mr Sunak has rewarded supporters such as David Davis and Liam Fox with political honours.

Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said the increase reflected a much more divided Conservative Party during the latter part of the Tory government.

It was like handing out lollipops to keep people on board, he said. It was a political ploy to keep a few key people happy.

The honours system is not there to be a political treat, is it? It is there to reward genuine public service.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Photo: Jordan Pettitt/Getty)

Ability to reset

For Sir Alistair and Mr Brake, the increase highlighted the need for reform of the honours system.

Mr Brake urged Sir Keir Starmer to end Weimar Republic-style inflation in the awarding of honours.

“There is now an opportunity to start again and I hope the new government will use it,” he said.

There is also an opportunity to be much more transparent about the whole system of honours and appointments and to make public the criteria used so that the public can assess whether people who receive knighthoods or peerages are worthy of the honour.

Although honours nominations are reviewed by honours committees, both government and opposition leaders sit on the committee that helps decide political honours.

Sir Alistair said it was clear the Prime Minister had a disproportionate influence in such matters and the final decision should be left to independent honour committees based on the quality of the case presented.

He also called for the abolition of resignation honours lists and urged Mr Sunak to abandon his own. I hope he will seize the mood of the moment and not propose a resignation honours list, he said.

The question remains whether Starmer will be more parsimonious in handing out honours to MPs.

After arriving in Downing Street, he promised to put politics back into public service, saying the days of entitlement and personal interests were over. His large majority in the House of Commons should also mean he will have less need to curry favour with MPs.

However, the Prime Minister has been happy to parachute former Labour MPs like Jacqui Smith into the House of Lords to become ministers.

Both Number 10 and Mr Sunak have been contacted for comment.