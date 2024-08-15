78th Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi announces 75,000 new medical posts, discusses youth health, nutrition







"In the last decade, we have increased the number of medical seats to nearly one lakh. Today, around 25,000 youngsters go abroad every year for medical studies. Therefore, we have decided that in the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical field," PM Modi said, as reported by ANI. Tackling the 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the number of medical places in the country would increase by 75,000 over the next five years. In his speech, PM Modi The government has already increased the number of medical seats to nearly one lakh in the last decade. Despite this, around 25,000 students still go abroad for medical studies every year. This new move aims to plug this gap.

According to a report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of medical colleges in India has increased by 88%. Before 2014, there were 387 colleges; today, in 2024, there are 731. Also, the number of MBBS seats has increased by 118% from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 by July 2024. The ministry also noted a 133% increase in the number of postgraduate seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 currently. Importance of nutritious diet for young people

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of nutritious diet for India's young population. He said that the vision of a developed India by 2047 also includes a healthy India, which requires greater attention to child nutrition.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be a healthy Bharat. For a healthy Bharat, we need to focus on the nutrition of today's children right now. That is why we have launched a nutrition campaign as the first phase of Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said, as reported by ANI. Focus on skills development

During his speech, the Prime Minister also referred to the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the government's initiatives to train Indian youth to become the skill capital of the world.

“Today, we see changes in the world and the importance of skills has increased significantly. We want to build skills, keeping in mind Industry 4.0, and focus on skill development. We have implemented the Skill India programme on a very large scale and the budget has also been increased to promote skill development,” Prime Minister Modi said, as reported by ANI.

With contributions from ANI.

