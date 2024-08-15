Erdoan vows to push international community to pressure Jerusalem | JNS





Turkey will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinians and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told visiting Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday. Erdoan and Abbas met at the presidential complex in Ankara ahead of a speech by the PA leader to an extraordinary session of parliament. Abbas' visit to Turkey followed a trip to Turkey. Russia earlier this week. The two men discussed the massacres committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories and the steps to be taken for a permanent ceasefire, Erdoan's office said in a statement. The Turkish leader stressed the need for all countries, especially those in the Islamic world, to intensify their efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, according to the minutes of the talks. The silence of some Western countries and their continued support for Israel is unacceptable, Erdoan said. Abbas thanked Erdoan for Turkey's support for the Palestinian people and the just Palestinian issue in international forums, noting Ankara's recent decision to join South Africa's lawsuit against the Jewish state during the meeting.International Court of Justicethe PAsHe is dead the news agency said. The PA leader reiterated Ramallah's call for an immediate ceasefire to end the bloodshed of innocent defenseless people, Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a cessation of all Israeli attacks in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and encroachments on Jerusalem's holy sites. Abbas agreed to address Turkey's Grand National Assembly after Erdoan launched a scathing attack on him last month, accusing the Palestinian of refusing to speak before the assembly.parliament in Ankara. Mahmoud Abbas, who could not come despite our invitation to address parliament, owes us an apology. We will see if he agrees to come now, Erdoan told attendees of a charity event in July. Erdoan's remarks reveal the growing rift between Ramallah and Ankara following Turkey's unified stance with the terrorist organization Hamas, a political rival of the Palestinian Authority. The Turkish president has become even more hostile toward Israel and closer to Hamas since the October 7 cross-border massacre by terrorist organizations. In May, Erdogan described the Israeli prime ministerBenjamin Netanyahu as a vampire who feeds on blood, while urging Muslims to take action against the threat posed by the Jewish state. The whole world is watching the barbarity of a psychopath, a blood-feeding vampire named Netanyahu, and they are watching it live, he said. Last month,ErdogansaidNewsweekthat Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip are simply defending their homes, their streets and their homeland. “What is happening between Israel and Gaza is not a war,” he continued. Israel has been treating Gaza as an open-air prison for years. It is usurping Palestinian homes, businesses and agricultural lands throughout the Palestinian territory using thieving terrorists they call settlers. In a televised speech in late July, the Turkish president issued a thinly veiled statement.threatinvade Israel. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we could do the same. [Israel]he said. There's no reason why we can't do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/erdo-an-vows-to-push-int-l-community-to-pressure-jerusalem/article_c18850ba-0155-5004-9e44-a32212955893.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos