Erdoan vows to push international community to pressure Jerusalem | JNS

Turkey will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinians and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told visiting Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday.
Erdoan and Abbas met at the presidential complex in Ankara ahead of a speech by the PA leader to an extraordinary session of parliament. Abbas' visit to Turkey followed a trip to Turkey. Russia earlier this week.
The two men discussed the massacres committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories and the steps to be taken for a permanent ceasefire, Erdoan's office said in a statement.
The Turkish leader stressed the need for all countries, especially those in the Islamic world, to intensify their efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, according to the minutes of the talks.
The silence of some Western countries and their continued support for Israel is unacceptable, Erdoan said.
Abbas thanked Erdoan for Turkey's support for the Palestinian people and the just Palestinian issue in international forums, noting Ankara's recent decision to join South Africa's lawsuit against the Jewish state during the meeting.International Court of Justicethe PAsHe is dead the news agency said.
The PA leader reiterated Ramallah's call for an immediate ceasefire to end the bloodshed of innocent defenseless people, Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a cessation of all Israeli attacks in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and encroachments on Jerusalem's holy sites.
Abbas agreed to address Turkey's Grand National Assembly after Erdoan launched a scathing attack on him last month, accusing the Palestinian of refusing to speak before the assembly.parliament in Ankara.
Mahmoud Abbas, who could not come despite our invitation to address parliament, owes us an apology. We will see if he agrees to come now, Erdoan told attendees of a charity event in July.
Erdoan's remarks reveal the growing rift between Ramallah and Ankara following Turkey's unified stance with the terrorist organization Hamas, a political rival of the Palestinian Authority.
The Turkish president has become even more hostile toward Israel and closer to Hamas since the October 7 cross-border massacre by terrorist organizations.
In May, Erdogan described the Israeli prime ministerBenjamin Netanyahu as a vampire who feeds on blood, while urging Muslims to take action against the threat posed by the Jewish state.
The whole world is watching the barbarity of a psychopath, a blood-feeding vampire named Netanyahu, and they are watching it live, he said.
Last month,ErdogansaidNewsweekthat Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip are simply defending their homes, their streets and their homeland.
“What is happening between Israel and Gaza is not a war,” he continued. Israel has been treating Gaza as an open-air prison for years. It is usurping Palestinian homes, businesses and agricultural lands throughout the Palestinian territory using thieving terrorists they call settlers.
In a televised speech in late July, the Turkish president issued a thinly veiled statement.threatinvade Israel.
Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we could do the same. [Israel]he said. There's no reason why we can't do it.