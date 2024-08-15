Purwakarta Acting Regent Meets at IKN, Follows President Jokowi's Instructions





PURWAKARTA – Acting Regent of Purwakarta Benni Irwan attended the invitation of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace, capital of the archipelago (IKN) East Kalimantan on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The presence of Benni Irwan along with other regional leaders across Indonesia to hear direct instructions from President Jokowi. Also present to accompany the President were Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung, Minister of Home Affairs (Mendagri) Muhammad Tito Karnavian, Minister of PUPR/Plt. Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN) Basuki Hadimuljono, Deputy Minister of ATR/BPN/Plt. Deputy Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN) Raja Juli Antoni, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Acting Purwakarta Regent Benni Irwan said President Jokowi conveyed several things to regional heads, including governors, mayors and district heads from all over Indonesia who were present at the IKN. First, there is a fundamental difference between the new IKN State Palace and other palaces, such as Merdeka Palace, Jakarta State Palace and Bogor Palace, which has been the center of government, namely the IKN State Palace. the work of the Indonesian people, something to be proud of. "President Jokowi also said that IKN is the image of a future city with the concept of a forest city and a smart city, where activities will be supported by information technology, so that IKN is a comfortable city to live in," Benni, Thursday, August 15, 2024. Second, Benni said, President Jokowi also discussed positive achievements in controlling inflation. National inflation is currently 2.13 percent, down from the previous figure of 2.58 percent. Regarding inflation control, President Jokowi also stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of the APBD to support the purchasing power of the people. Finally, Benni added, President Jokowi also stressed the importance of preparations for the simultaneous regional elections to be held in November 2024. "Mr. President reminded the regional government to prepare the KPU, Bawaslu and security budgets and distribute them immediately so that the implementation of Pilkada goes smoothly," Benni Irwan said. (Diskominfo Purwakarta)

