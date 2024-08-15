PM Narendra Modi meets Paris Olympians on Independence Day: Hockey team gifts signed jersey





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Indian athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics at his residence in New Delhi on Independence Day. The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian men's hockey team, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Aman Sehrawat among others for their outstanding performances. The Indian men's hockey team presented a signed jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at his official residence. Bhaker, who became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Olympics, was seen telling the Prime Minister about her pistol with which she won two bronze medals in Paris in the 10m air pistol and the mixed 10m air pistol events. PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and interacted with some of them, including shuttler Lakshya Sen. Tokyo Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) also met the Prime Minister in Paris. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha were also present. Indian athletes won a total of six medals during their campaign at the Paris Olympics, with medals won by Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, the Indian men's hockey team and Neeraj Chopra. “My dear countrymen, today we have the youth who carried our tricolour at the Paris Olympics. I would like to congratulate all our athletes on behalf of 140 crore Indians. We will move forward with new dreams and resolutions and achieve them through our relentless efforts. In a few days, our para-athletes will also fly to Paris for the Paralympics, I extend my best wishes to them as well,” PM Modi said in his address. Several top sportsmen, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, attended the Independence Day ceremony in the national capital on Thursday morning. Among them was star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who recently retired after his team's bronze-medal-winning performance. India's campaign at the Paris Olympics concluded with a total of six medals, five bronze and one silver, which puts the country at the 71st position in the overall medal count. This result falls short of the expectations set by the previous Tokyo Olympics, where Indian athletes had secured a historic tally of seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. Despite the disappointment, India was on course to produce its best performance of the Games, with a string of near-misses. The contingent recorded six fourth-place finishes, and several athletes came close to securing a podium spot. One such moment of disappointment came in the men's 10m air rifle final, where shooter Arjun Babuta finished just short of a medal with 208.4 points. The 25-year-old missed out on the bronze medal after a final shot of 9.5 points, narrowly missing out on the chance to end India's 12-year drought for a medal in rifle shooting at the Olympics. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: August 15, 2024

