Gen Faiz's arrest is internal army matter, says Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at a court in Islamabad for a hearing. In this file photo. AFP

Distancing himself from former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said the retired general's arrest was an internal matter of the Pakistan Army.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of the former ISI chief on August 12, saying he was “taken into custody” following allegations of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed investigation has been conducted by the Pakistan Army to verify the correctness of the complaints in the Top City case filed against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid,” the military’s media wing said earlier this week.

“I have no connection with General (retd) Faiz,” the jailed PTI leader said while talking to reporters at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

“If the army wants General Faiz to be held accountable, [then] “We have to go ahead and do it,” Khan said, asserting that it was an internal matter for the military.

The former prime minister welcomed the development and said it was good that the military had started the internal accountability process. He, however, urged the military to ensure that the accountability process was widespread.

Responding to a question about his past relationship with the former spymaster, the 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said that when he was prime minister, he did not want to remove General Faiz from office in the context of regime change in Afghanistan.

At the time, General Faiz was in touch with the Afghan government and the Taliban, the PTI founder said, adding that the former army officer had arranged his meeting with the then US envoy for the Afghanistan peace process, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Taliban representatives.

The former ISI chief continued negotiations with the Taliban for three years as he had good relations with them, he noted, adding that the former military man was an asset to the country but was being wasted.

The PTI founder said he exchanged heated words with former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa over the issue of dismissal of the former ISI chief, adding that Bajwa had dismissed Faiz to get his extension. “I repeatedly requested Bajwa not to dismiss Faiz, but in vain,” he added.

“General (retd) Bajwa also toppled my government in the name of its extension,” he stressed, adding that he held Bajwa responsible for the rise of terrorism in the country.

Commenting on a statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that the former spymaster was involved in the May 9 riots, Khan demanded an investigation to find out if the retired general was behind the violent protests.

“Khawaja Asif said that General Bajwa had asked for an extension. This is confirmation of what I said,” he continued.

He also claimed that this was a condition set by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, supreme leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to remove Faiz.

Court-martial proceedings have been initiated against the former head of the country's top spy agency following complaints in the Top City case, the military's media wing said earlier this week.

Three other retired officers were taken into military custody Thursday in connection with the same housing case.

Sources told Geo News that two of the officers detained by the army were of the rank of brigadier and another of colonel.

The two retired brigadiers have been identified as Ghaffar and Naeem while the retired colonel's name is Asim, they said, adding that they were working as messengers between a political party and the former spymaster.

The two brigadiers, suspected of facilitation, were from Chakwal, the sources added.

They said that so far eight people have been taken into custody, including retired officers, in connection with the prosecution of General Faiz.

