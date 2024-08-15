Trump asks to delay sentencing in hush-money case until after election





NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has asked the judge in his New York criminal case involving bribery to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

In a letter made public Thursday, lawyers for the former president and current Republican candidate suggested that sentencing Trump as scheduled on Sept. 18, about seven weeks before Election Day, would amount to election interference.

Trump's lawyers wrote that a delay would also allow Trump to assess next steps after trial judge Juan M. Merchan is expected to rule Sept. 16 on the defense's request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity.

There is no reason to continue rushing, Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.

Blanche and Bove sent the letter to Merchan on Wednesday after the judge denied the defense's final request to withdraw from the case.

In the letter, Blanche and Bove reiterated the defense's argument that the judge has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a Democratic political consultant, including for Kamala Harris when she sought the 2020 presidential nomination. Harris is now running against Trump.

By adjourning sentencing until after that election, the court would reduce, if not eliminate, concerns about the integrity of any future proceedings, the lawyers wrote.

Election Day is November 5, but many states are allowing voters to cast early ballots, with some set to begin the process just days before or after Trump's scheduled conviction date of September 18.

Merchan, who said he was confident in his ability to remain fair and impartial, did not immediately rule on the postponement request.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted Trump's case, declined to comment.

In May, Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a 2016 deal to pay porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with him in 2006. Prosecutors portrayed the payment as part of an effort by Trump to keep voters from hearing salacious stories about him during his first campaign.

Trump claims all the stories were false, the business documents were not, and the case was a political maneuver intended to hurt his current campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat.

Trump's defense argued that the payments were indeed for legal work and were therefore properly classified.

Falsifying business records carries a possible sentence of up to four years in prison. Other possible penalties include probation, a fine or parole, which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid further punishment. Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Trump has pledged to appeal, but that can only happen after his conviction is handed down.

In a previous letter, Merchan had set September 18 as the date for sentencing or other proceedings to be initiated, as the case may be.

Blanche and Bove argued in their letter requesting a delay that the rapid turnaround between the immunity decision scheduled for Sept. 16 and the sentencing two days later is unfair to Trump.

To prepare for sentencing, the lawyers said, prosecutors will submit their sentencing recommendation while Merchan is still considering whether to dismiss the case on immunity grounds. If Merchan rules against Trump on the dismissal request, he will need ample time to evaluate and pursue appeal options at the state and federal levels, they said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity for former presidents limits lawsuits over official acts and prevents prosecutors from using official acts as evidence that a president’s unofficial actions were illegal. Trump’s lawyers argue that in light of that ruling, jurors in the bribery case should not have heard testimony such as that from former White House staffers describing the then-president’s reaction to media coverage of the Daniels case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-delay-sentencing-new-york-8797407266a8d7562298e894fcd8d80b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos