President Jokowi Appreciates Paris 2024 Olympic Athletes' Struggle, Grants Bonuses





President Joko Widodo received Indonesian athletes who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at an event held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, August 15, 2024. In his speech, the President expressed his highest gratitude to the athletes who have succeeded in making Indonesia proud on the international stage. “I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude, on behalf of the Indonesian nation and people, to the athletes who fought hard at the 2024 Paris Olympics and gave extraordinary pride to the Indonesian nation, state and people,” the President said. President Jokowi particularly highlighted the success of the medal-winning athletes at this major sporting event. In total, the Indonesian contingent won 2 gold medals and 1 bronze medal. The red and white team's gold medal was presented by Veddriq Leonardo in the men's speed climbing event and Rizki Juniansyah in the men's 73 kilogram weightlifting event. Meanwhile, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung won a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event. “This success gives rise to optimism and hope among other Indonesian athletes to continue competing to achieve better results in other international events,” the president said. The President stressed that this achievement was not an instant result, but rather the fruit of a long process involving early identification of talents, long-term training, hard work of coaches, support teams and all sports that contributed to this achievement. As a recognition, the government has prepared bonuses for athletes and coaches who excelled at the Paris 2024 Olympics. President Jokowi announced that gold medalists will receive a bonus of IDR 6 billion, while bronze medalists will receive IDR 1.65 billion. In addition, coaches whose athletes win gold medals will receive IDR 2.75 billion, and coaches whose athletes win bronze medals will receive IDR 675 million. Not to be outdone, athletes who did not win a medal will also receive an appreciation of IDR 250 million. “This bonus should be used in the best possible way to motivate, enhance achievements and then make the name of the nation and the state proud again on the world stage,” the President said. The awarding of this bonus is proof of the government's commitment to supporting and advancing national sports, as well as motivating athletes to continue fighting and making Indonesia proud on the international stage. The President was also accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, General President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee Raja Sapta Oktohari and Chef de Mission of the Indonesian Olympic Contingent Anindya Bakrie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-perjuangan-atlet-olimpiade-paris-2024-dan-berikan-bonus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos