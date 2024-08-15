India ready to tackle global challenges: PM Narendra Modi | Latest News India

Connect with us

August 15, 2024 at 1:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi referred to the deteriorating global environment and expressed concern over violence against Hindus and other minorities following the Islamist coup in Bangladesh.

New Delhi: In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly told India’s adversaries that India’s rise is not a threat to world peace and order and hence they should refrain from targeting his country. However, he made it clear that even though these adversaries (state and non-state actors) will only delay India’s rise due to their machinations, India is ready to take up this challenge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in Delhi.
On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the deteriorating global environment and expressed concern over the violence against Hindus and other minorities following the Islamist coup in Bangladesh. He said India faces challenges not only from within but also from outside, referring to non-state actors throwing money in exchange for creating instability and communal discord in India. “We are a land of Buddha, not a land of war,” he said, asserting that the rise of Bharat will be the best for the world as India has never advocated war or violence or exported them to any part of the world even when Bharat was a developed country.

Prime Minister Modi on the Indian Economy

While Prime Minister Modi said he was determined to make India the world’s third largest economy after the US and China, he also expressed concerns about global adversaries and detractors in India, as if expecting India’s rise to be challenged and efforts by outsiders to exploit communal and caste divides in the country. He lashed out at the country’s pessimists, who he said have not had a positive word to say about India’s rapid success in the last decade.

Prime Minister Modi is clearly concerned about global instability, with Iran poised to attack Israel directly and through its terrorist proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. With the war in Ukraine far from over, Prime Minister Modi and his national security planners are also seeing the rise of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan in the Jammu sector, as well as the deliberate incitement by Western powers to Khalistani forces in Canada, the US and the UK, which is having serious repercussions in Punjab and the north. It is the Anglo-Saxon powers and Pakistan that are pushing the patriotic Sikh community towards radicalisation, especially in Canada and the UK, for the sake of voting.

Referring to the surgical strikes and the Balakot strikes, Prime Minister Modi not only praised the Indian security forces but also hinted at retaliation against terrorism targeting India.

