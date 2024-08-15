Donald Trump reveals why he appeared to be whistling during Elon Musk interview





Some said the former president appeared to be “rushing his remarks.”

Former US President Donald Trump was interviewed by billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The interview got off to a rocky start and was delayed for 40 minutes after the Tesla boss announced there was a cyberattack on his social media platform. The two businessmen discussed a range of topics ahead of the US election, including immigration, layoffs, the attempted assassination of Mr Trump and climate change. However, several users pointed out that Mr Trump had a strange voice as if he had a whistle. Some people said the former president appeared to be “stammering”.

In response to the speculation, the Republican candidate has now explained why his voice sounded “different and strange” during the interview. He also urged his fans and supporters to listen to a cleaner version of the two-hour recording.

He wrote on Truth Social: “My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and it was truly something special, because Elon himself is very special – and I thank him for such strong support!”

“Unfortunately, due to the complexity of modern equipment and mobile phone technology, my voice was, in some places, somewhat different and strange. That is why we have released a real and perfect recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!!” he added.

Previously, many people wondered why Mr. Trump appeared to have a slurred and wheezing voice. According to the BBC live blog, there were more than 20,000 posts on the microblogging site with the term “slurring” and 15,000 with the word “dentures.”

“That particular whistling sound is coming from someone who doesn't have dentures. Does Donald Trump have dentures?” one user asked.

“Is it just me… What’s wrong with Trump’s voice?” [sic]??”, added another.

One user commented: “Looks like he has a lisp?”

Twenty-four hours after the interview first aired, Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump released a “perfect” version of the interview on X, emphasizing the former president's remarks.

The Republican candidate, meanwhile, blasted Kamala Harris during the interview, saying, “The number of illegal immigrants that Kamala (Harris) has welcomed into our communities is far greater than we realize.” He told Musk, “Countries are emptying their prisons and sending them to our country. They're bringing crime and violence into our backyards,” he said.

In another comment, he also said the country would “go bankrupt” if she won the 2024 US election. “We don't have a president right now – and Kamala is even worse. She's a liberal from San Francisco who destroyed this city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country if elected,” Trump said.

In response, Ms Harris' presidential campaign released a statement on X. They said: “Donald Trump's extremism and his dangerous Project 2025 agenda are a feature, not a problem, of his campaign, which was on full display for those unfortunate enough to tune in tonight as X.com unfolded.”

They added: “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself – self-obsessed rich people who will betray the middle class and won’t be able to livestream in 2024.”

