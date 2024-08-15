Imran Khan’s U-turn on digital terrorism – Tribune – Eurasia Review





For over four decades, the region surrounding Afghanistan has been plagued by turmoil due to foreign aggression and ongoing conflicts. These turmoil have driven millions of people to flee their home countries and seek refuge in neighbouring countries, with Pakistan being the main victim of this mass migration.

Over the years, nearly five million Afghan refugees have crossed the border into Pakistan in search of safety and peace. Some have returned to Afghanistan, while others have taken Pakistani citizenship, often with the help of corrupt officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). In addition, some Afghans have sought political asylum in Western countries using Pakistani passports. Despite these avenues, approximately three million Afghans remain in Pakistan, reluctant to return to their homeland. However, this population has not always been grateful; recent incidents in Frankfurt and Paris involving Afghan nationals have highlighted their contempt for Pakistan, as they have openly expressed hatred and disrespected the Pakistani flag.

Afghanistan has unfortunately become a breeding ground for terrorism and its territory is frequently used to launch attacks on Pakistan. For decades, Pakistani military forces have been relentlessly fighting terrorism, costing countless lives of their security forces. This fight has recently taken a new form: “digital terrorism”. Pakistan Army Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif recently addressed this issue, emphasizing the army’s unwavering commitment to winning this new form of warfare. He said that while digital terrorism is orchestrated from abroad, its epicentre remains in Pakistan, where some elements have disguised themselves as political parties.

The situation reached a critical point when military leaders were targeted, prompting law enforcement to take action. Raids on the headquarters of a major political party revealed a wealth of incriminating evidence, leading to the invocation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Anti-Terrorism Act. While many people have been arrested under these laws, it remains unclear how many of them will actually be punished versus those who could be released with mere warnings.

The February 8 general elections failed to bring the desired peace and stability to the country. On the contrary, political tensions have escalated, with clashes in parliament and the judiciary. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been at the forefront of these tensions, opening a front against the government and the establishment. While a Supreme Court ruling temporarily boosted the PTI’s morale by granting it specific seats, the lack of implementation of the ruling has prevented it from gaining significant public support. Over the past six months, the PTI has struggled to galvanize a movement for Imran Khan’s release, and has also failed to form a grand opposition alliance, despite multiple announcements.

Imran Khan, who once prided himself on his resilience and unyielding stance during his year in detention, has recently shown signs of backtracking. In a surprising turnaround, Khan, while speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail, hinted at the possibility of holding talks with the army. The next day, he asked PTI leaders to refrain from criticising the army, particularly General Syed Asim Munir. A directive issued by PTI Secretary General Umar Ayub warned members of the National and Provincial Assembly that failure to comply would result in disciplinary action. This sudden “turnaround” in the PTI’s stance towards the establishment has raised eyebrows in political circles.

The PTI leadership has refused to negotiate with other political parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League (N), the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). However, Imran Khan’s softening of tone towards the establishment, particularly his willingness to engage in dialogue with the military, is a notable change. Despite these overtures, the establishment has remained largely unresponsive to the PTI’s calls for negotiations. This reluctance has brought the PTI to a point of near capitulation, with the party now facing increasing pressure from the Muslim League (N), which is demanding early elections to escape the ongoing judicial crisis.

The army’s position on these developments is clear: it has no intention of engaging in dialogue with politicians. General Asim Munir’s position remains stable, and there is no sign that he will be removed from his post. The PTI’s desperation for negotiations is evident, especially after Imran Khan’s recent overtures. However, the silence of the establishment suggests that a constructive dialogue is unlikely in the near future.

The interplay between digital terrorism and political dynamics in Pakistan is a complex and evolving situation. Instability in Afghanistan continues to have far-reaching effects on the region, while in Pakistan, political maneuvering and shifting alliances are creating an unpredictable landscape. Imran Khan’s recent shift in approach from a defiant to a more conciliatory stance marks a significant shift in the PTI’s strategy. Yet without a clear response from the establishment, the future of the PTI and its leadership remains uncertain. As Pakistan navigates these challenges, the fight against physical and digital terrorism, as well as political conflict, will undoubtedly shape the country’s trajectory in the years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/15082024-imran-khans-u-turn-in-face-of-digital-terrorism-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos