Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Tomorrow, President Jokowi will deliver a state speech at the Nusantara Building. Tomorrow, President Jokowi will deliver a state speech at the Nusantara Building.





Tomorrow, Friday (16/08/2024), Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will deliver two speeches at the Nusantara MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Senayan, Jakarta. First of all, the President will deliver a speech at the 2024 Annual Session of the MPR RI and the 2024 Joint Session of the DPR RI and DPD RI which will start around 09:00 WIB. Before the President delivers his speech, the annual session of the MPR RI and the 2024 joint session of the DPR RI and DPD RI will be opened first by the Chairman of the MPR RI Bambang Soesatyo, and then continue with the introductory speech to the joint session of the DPR RI and DPD RI by the Chairman of the DPR RI Puan Maharani. On this occasion, the President will deliver a speech as part of the presentation of a report on the performance of state institutions and a state speech on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence. Then, President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at the opening plenary session of the DPR RI Session I for the 2024-2025 session year which will start at 13:00 WIB.

The President will deliver a speech as part of the presentation of the draft law (RUU) concerning the State revenue and expenditure budget (APBN) for the 2025 financial year, accompanied by the financial note and supporting documents. Previously, MPR RI Chairman Bambang Soesatyo confirmed that his party was ready to hold the 2024 MPR RI annual session which was held in series with the joint session of the DPR RI and DPD RI. The MPR Annual Session is a forum to defend the people's sovereignty, develop democracy, and also a means to strengthen public trust in state institutions as those responsible for implementing the people's sovereignty. “This year's MPR Annual Session is the last MPR Annual Session for the 2019-2024 term,” Bamsoet said after reviewing the preparations for the MPR Annual Session at the Nusantara Building, DPR/MPR/DPD Building Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (15/08/2024) quoted from the MPR page. The session, said the MPR RI Chairman, will be attended by about 2,022 guests, including 1,222 guests at the Nusantara Building and 800 guests who will be seated at the Nusantara IV Building Square, DPR/MPR/DPD Real Estate Complex. On the evening of August 17, 2024 at 00:00 WITA, President Jokowi is scheduled to hold a Gathering of Honor and Sacred Reflection (AKRS) at Taman Kusuma Bangsa, the capital of the archipelago of East Kalimantan province. (Presidential Secretariat BPMI/ Public Relations of the MPR RI/ Public Relations of the DPR RI/ DNS)

