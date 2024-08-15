Politics
PM Modi pushes for uniform civil code in July 1 speech. What is uniform civil code? Explained | Politics News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a compelling case for the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, criticising the current civil code as communal and arguing for a secular alternative.
In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said, “The Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed the Uniform Civil Code and issued guidelines on several occasions.”
He stressed that the existing civil code is divisive, noting that many people in the country – and this is true – believe that the civil code we are currently following is, in fact, a community code.
The Prime Minister recalled that citizens have been governed by a community civil code for 75 years. He stressed the need for a secular civil code to eliminate religious discrimination.
It is imperative that we establish a secular civil code in the country… only then can we eliminate discrimination based on religion, he said.
What is the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) provides a set of laws common to all citizens, irrespective of their religion, covering issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession and adoption. The aim is to have secular laws that override religious laws in these matters. Currently, the UCC is implemented only in Goa, while a draft bill is under consideration in Uttarakhand.
Is UCC part of Indian Constitution?
Yes, the Uniform Civil Code is mentioned in Part IV of the Constitution, which states that the government “shall endeavour to secure to the people a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”. The framers of the Constitution envisaged a uniform set of laws that would supersede the personal laws of each religion in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The UCC is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy, which are not enforceable by law but are fundamental to the governance of the country.
What are the debates around the UCC?
It was noted that while India has uniformity in most criminal and civil laws, such as the Criminal Procedure Code, the Civil Procedure Code and the Contract Act, states have made over 100 amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Penal Code, as well as several changes to civil laws. For instance, BJP-ruled states have reduced the fines imposed by the Centre under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Another example is the variation in anticipatory bail laws across states.
What do the experts think?
Experts argue that given the plurality of codified civil and criminal laws, the idea of ”one nation, one law” may be difficult to apply to the diverse personal laws of different communities.
Furthermore, constitutional law experts suggest that the framers of the Constitution may not have intended complete uniformity, as personal laws were placed in Entry 5 of the Concurrent List, allowing Parliament and state assemblies to legislate on them.
Considering the codified personal laws of different communities in India, it is evident that not all Hindus are governed by a uniform personal law even after the enactment of the Hindu Code Bill. Similarly, Muslims and Christians have their own personal laws. The Hindu Code Bill, initially designed to deal with issues such as inheritance, succession rights and divorce, faced strong opposition from conservative groups. As a result, it was amended and divided into four separate acts in the 1950s: the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Succession Act, the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act and the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act.
What did the Supreme Court say about the UCC?
The Supreme Court has called for the implementation of the Universal Code of Civil Procedure in several judgments. In 1985, in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, where a divorced Muslim woman sought alimony from her ex-husband, the Court stressed the need for a Universal Code of Civil Procedure to decide whether the Code of Civil Procedure or Muslim personal law should prevail.
The Court also urged the government to implement the UCC in the 1995 Sarla Mudgal case and the 2019 Paulo Coutinho v Maria Luiza Valentina Pereira case.
What did the Law Commission say?
In 2016, the Modi government asked the Law Commission of India to study how to develop a code given the “thousands of personal laws” that exist in the country. The Law Commission’s 2018 consultation paper on family law reform argued that a unified nation did not necessarily require “uniformity” and that secularism should not conflict with the country’s diversity.
The report suggests that the UCC “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” and recommends studying and amending discriminatory practices in personal laws.
The Commission proposed certain reforms in marriage and divorce laws that should be applied uniformly across religions, including fixing the age of marriage for boys and girls at 18, making adultery a ground for divorce for both sexes and simplifying the divorce procedure. It also recommended abolishing the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) as a tax-exempt entity.
First published: August 15, 2024 | 12:44 p.m. EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/politics/pm-modi-bats-for-uniform-civil-code-in-i-day-speech-what-is-ucc-explained-124081500305_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
