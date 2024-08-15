5 Takeaways From Trump's Speech Focused on Bad Numbers





It was a reset, a chance for Donald Trump to regain center stage and some of the political momentum that Kamala Harris has captured.

But as soon as he took the stage in North Carolina, a state where the power struggle was fierce, it was clear that he was going to focus too much on the wrong numbers. He was supposed to talk about the economy, and he finally did — albeit with questionable statements. Trump began by focusing on poll numbers, the results of the 2020 Democratic primary, and a sketch of Harris on the cover of Time magazine.

Trump filled the first 20 minutes of his speech with personal attacks and false statements, the opposite of what many supporters and allies are asking him to do. They have asked him to stick to his message, but he continues to make the campaign about personalities.

Perhaps his biggest blunder was when he said he had come to talk about economics but questioned its importance: “They say it's the most important topic. I'm not sure, but they say it's the most important.”

Polls and viewership numbers for Trump and Harris

I have never met a voter, much less a swing-state voter, who cares about the size of the crowd for a candidate. Trump has measured his success by the number of buildings named after him, television ratings, and crowd size, so I understand why that matters to him. But I don’t know any American who wants a data point in their life to show the size of the crowd for a politician. And while some Americans love to see poll numbers, percentages don’t change their lives. Every second Trump talked about polls in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon was a second he wasted. He should have spent all his time talking about numbers that matter to Americans — not numbers that matter to him.

Trump can't get out of quarantine

Part of Trump’s obsession with polls is that Harris is gaining points and he is not. Part of it is that he offers nothing new to voters. He focuses on the past. The future he conjures is a dystopian wasteland, a third-world country where everything is bad and nothing is good.

“The American dream is dead,” Trump declared in North Carolina.

Who will this inspire? Is this message more likely to make people support him or wonder why they should bother voting?

This is where he stands in stark contrast to Harris, who paints a picture of a bright future. That seems to suit him. She is climbing into the top 50% of the polls, while he is stuck in the 40%.

Trump made many promises, but few projects

He didn't specify how, but Trump promised to “rapidly bring prices down and make America affordable again.” The former president also said he would cut energy and electricity prices in half within 18 months of taking office. Trump said Americans would be better off if he were elected in November.

“Vote for Trump and your income will increase. Your savings will increase. Young people will be able to afford a home. And we will bring back the American dream bigger, better and stronger than ever,” he said, without presenting an economic plan.

Trump also renewed his call to eliminate the taxes seniors pay on their Social Security benefits. He did not explain how the plan would work, but critics say it would cost more than $1 trillion and would deplete federal programs more quickly.

Trump doesn't realize 2024 is not 2016

Eight years ago, Trump ran against Hillary Clinton, a well-known figure from a powerful political family and a member of the Washington establishment. He didn’t have to work hard to make half the country hate her. Many people did, rightly or wrongly, long before her name appeared on the ballot. So in 2016, “lock her up” chants and making the race about personality worked for him.

But this year is not 2016. Harris is not Clinton. And she didn’t come into this race with half the country hating her. Spending several paragraphs of a speech talking about her laughter fills time, but it doesn’t advance her campaign.

Trump is right about crises, but wrong about their causes

Trump said he had handed President Joe Biden and Harris “an economic miracle” when he left office. “Now you have an economic nightmare,” he told his entourage in Asheville, North Carolina.

Renters and homeowners alike are being squeezed by rising prices. High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments to double what they were five years ago, making homeownership unaffordable for many. That has forced more renters into the market, and competition has driven up prices.

But Trump claimed that “the colossal influx of migrants is driving rents through the roof.”

He also pointed to rising auto insurance rates, which are up about 19%, according to consumer price index figures released earlier Wednesday. Rates haven't risen much since the 1970s, but they're still lower than they were in March.

As the Biden administration posted some of its best numbers, with inflation at its lowest level in three years, Trump could have emphasized that inflation was slowing, but it wasn’t over. He could have focused his speech on how people feel at home when they go to the grocery store, pay their monthly bills, and have little or no money to save. But he resorted to hackneyed insults and meaningless assertions, emphasizing his thoughts and feelings rather than those of the American people who are still struggling to make ends meet.

Candy Woodall is the Baltimore Sun's Opinion Editor. She wants to hear your thoughts on the presidential race and can be reached at [email protected].

Originally published on: August 14, 2024 at 6:43 p.m.

