Three former army officers taken into military custody after arrest of former ISI chief





Islamabad: Three former Pakistani army officers have been arrested by the military for their alleged connection with the court martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, the military said on Thursday.

Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, was arrested following action on a complaint by a private real estate developer for alleged abuse of official authority.

According to a new statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army, three retired army officers were in military custody for actions prejudicial to military discipline.

As part of the proceedings before the General Court Martial (FGCM) of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their acts prejudicial to military discipline, the statement said.

Further investigations into some retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with particular political interests are continuing, he added.

The identities of the three officials have not been released by the army.

According to reports, the military had set up a commission of inquiry in April to probe allegations of abuse of authority against Hameed after the Supreme Court asked the Defence Ministry to investigate the allegation by the owner of Top City Housing Society.

Real estate developer Kanwar Moeez Khan had claimed that his house was raided by officials in November 2023 who took away valuable items including gold.

The unprecedented arrest of the most senior officer, who headed the main intelligence agency, has shattered the myth that such powerful officers were beyond the reach of the law.

Lt Gen (retd) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he led the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

He was appointed to the coveted post when ISI chief and current army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely removed from the post. It was reported at the time that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not happy with Munir.

Later, the army decided to replace Hameed, a decision that Imran Khan fiercely opposed. This is believed to have been the beginning of his deteriorating relations with the powerful army.

Hameed took early retirement in November 2022, four months ahead of his retirement date after the current army chief took over. He was considered close to the then army chief, General Qamar Bajwa.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistani military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 76-year existence and wielded considerable power over security and foreign policy.

Published on August 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-after-former-isi-chiefs-arrest-three-ex-army-officers-taken-into-military-custody-3151862 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos