Erdogan continues to anger Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh war





However, Erdogan’s statements appear to have yet to address Baku’s concerns. On Tuesday, July 30, while criticizing Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), at a meeting with his party’s provincial chairmen in Ankara, Erdogan said: “In our struggle to liberate Karabakh after 30 years of occupation, we have received the harshest criticism from the CHP leadership. It was the CHP members who raised the unfounded demands of the Armenians.” Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammadov then visited Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci on Wednesday, July 31. The precise agenda of their meeting remains unclear, leaving open the possibility that it could be linked to Turkey’s alleged role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The ambassadors’ two visits to the ministry in three days have attracted attention. In an official statement, it was revealed that they exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of energy and transport connectivity as well as collaboration on multilateral platforms, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan during the conflict is widely acknowledged, including logistical and intelligence assistance and the use of Turkish-made drones by the Azerbaijani military. Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Makina, headed by Haluk Bayraktar, was notably honored by Azerbaijani President Aliyev, who awarded Bayraktar the Order of Karabakh on June 15, 2021, for his role in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. President Aliyev had previously bestowed the same honor on Erdogan’s son-in-law Seluk Bayraktar, co-owner of Baykar Makina, on April 1, 2021, praising the Bayraktar TB2 drones for their effectiveness in the conflict. In addition, on June 15, 2021, Erdogan and Aliyev met in Shusha (Shushi in Armenian), a city emblematic of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, to sign the Shusha Declaration. This agreement, celebrated on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national day, underlines the deepening of military cooperation between the two countries and Turkey's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. One of the key provisions of the declaration is the commitment to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack or threat from a third state, underlining the strategic alliance between Turkey and Azerbaijan. In 2018, Nordic Monitor had already reported that Turkey’s major defense contractor Aselsan had signed an agreement with its Azerbaijani counterpart for the joint production of communications equipment. Similarly, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) had signed a cooperation protocol with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (AMEA) in September 2018 to combine its efforts in the defense and aviation fields. In the same year, the Turkish Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) had received an offer for defense cooperation from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. In addition, Turkey’s Roketsan and Azerbaijan’s military-scientific company Iglim have been working on the development of a long-range missile system since 2009. Erdogan, known for his outspoken statements against Israeli military operations in Gaza, has been criticized by opposition figures over his close associates’ business dealings with Israel. In response to public outcry, Turkey imposed restrictions on the export of certain products to Israel in April 2024. However, the Erdogan government has been criticized by pro-Palestinian groups for allowing SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) to transport Azerbaijani oil via pipelines to the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan and then ship it to Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirrorspectator.com/2024/08/15/erdogan-continues-to-anger-azerbaijan-over-nagorno-karabakh-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos