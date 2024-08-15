Donald Trump's latest plan to disrupt the Georgia election.





Even before the first vote of the 2024 election is cast, extremist partisans are scrambling for the chance to potentially overturn the outcome. Georgia is the eye of the storm. Last week, Georgia’s Republican-controlled state election board voted to give county boards unprecedented authority to question election officials before certifying election results. The move, which could open the door to unwarranted delays and refusals to certify an unfavorable vote, is part of a national effort to give partisans the power to steal the election if they don’t like the results. But make no mistake: While alarming and dangerous, none of these maneuvers will make illegal things legal, including any plot to subvert an election.

Georgia’s new regulations come on the heels of a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election and are part of a broader campaign of electoral subversion unfolding across the country. In Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other key states, lawmakers have passed laws inviting partisan interference in the administration of elections or election results. In these and other states, far-right activists have sought to impose unreliable hand counts of all ballots and contests, even in large jurisdictions, a move that would introduce errors into the process and significantly slow results. And election deniers are filing lawsuits across the country asking courts to greenlight attacks on certification, overturn votes, or change election procedures based on unfounded conspiracy theories. All of these actions are aimed at laying the groundwork for an attempt to justify overturning legitimate election results. While this year’s effort is more widespread and better funded than the one by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat, it is no more legal than the 2020 effort.

Back in Georgia, the focus has now shifted to election certification, an obscure but ceremonial step at the end of the electoral process to make the results official. Earlier this year, a Fulton County Board of Elections member refused to certify the primary election results unless she could review reams of voter data. She even filed a lawsuit asking a court to grant her that power despite more than a century of law and practice to the contrary, as we explain in our friend-of-the-court brief.

The state’s five-member Board of Elections, controlled by three who have publicly questioned the 2020 election results, then joined the fray. Encouraged by Trump, who praised the three majority members by name at a rally in Georgia, the board voted to turn certification into an opportunity for conspiracy theorists and partisans to block the will of the people.

The decision of the state election boards, as well as the stalling tactics of the Fulton County Board of Elections members, are completely inappropriate. In Georgia, election boards are not generally involved in the administration of elections and they do not rule on the count for a reason. A handful of political appointees are not and should not be empowered to take matters into their own hands to overturn the outcome of an election. The role of the boards is ministerial; they are there to certify elections, not to review their details. The law in Georgia, and the law in every state, is clear: certification is a mandatory act. Any election dispute or challenge is handled by the courts, which provide formal procedures and are equipped to evaluate evidence and interpret the law.

Any claim by a state or local official to deny or overturn the results of an election is illegal. Despite this smokescreen, numerous federal and state laws prohibit officials from denying the will of the people to help elect their preferred candidates. The U.S. Constitution and all state constitutions protect the right to vote and the right of voters to vote, and federal law makes it a criminal offense to conspire to deprive people of their vote, among other protections. In recent years, courts have ruled against officials in several key states who attempted to deny or delay certification and against candidates who attempted to overturn the results. In each case, certification was ultimately mandated because the law requires it. The certification charade in Georgia is nothing more than an attempt to give a veneer of legality to illegal conduct. We must not be fooled.

If enough Americans believe that our electoral system allows for this kind of manipulation, the bad guys will have an easier time getting away with it. That’s why the primary target of this disinformation-fueled conspiracy is the American people. Certainly, we need to strengthen our legal safeguards to make it harder to promote these scams in the future; passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, currently pending in Congress, are critical steps toward preventing all sorts of shenanigans. But even without additional safeguards, our current institutions can and should fend off electoral subversion plots if Americans remain vigilant.

Advocates of free and fair elections can hold their ground if we pay attention and demand compliance with the law, appealing to the courts (which can order compliance), state election officials (who typically oversee statewide counts and can help protect the system from rogue local actors), governors (who typically certify presidential winners), and, ultimately, the American people (who are the final arbiters of the legitimacy of elections). Any conspiracy to subvert the election results would require a breach of the law on multiple levels.

Even so, if public opinion becomes aware of the reality of these plots, they will not succeed. We must not believe the false idea that it would be possible to find legitimate loopholes to accept the will of the voters.

