Missed PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech? What he said about Bangladeshi Hindus and other issues | 10 things to remember | Latest India News





August 15, 2024 at 11:28 AM IST Independence Day 2024: Narendra Modi became the first minister to hoist the tricolour for the third time. It was his longest speech, lasting 98 minutes. Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke the record of his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh by hoisting the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time on Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children during Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT) Narendra Modi thus becomes the third Prime Minister to hoist the Tricolour for the third time. The record belongs to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who hoisted the Tricolour 17 times between 1947 and 1964. Speaking on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Modi touched on a number of domestic and international issues, including the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh. This is Modi's longest Independence Day speech, lasting 98 minutes. Modi's Independence Day speeches are on average 82 minutes longer than those of any other prime minister in Indian history. His longest speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for about 56 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech: Key takeaways Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the situation in Bangladesh would improve soon, even as he expressed concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. Modi said that India would always support the growth and development of Bangladesh. As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern over what has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there will normalise at the earliest. The concerns of 140 million countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities in the country – India always wants our neighbouring countries to follow the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace… In the days to come, we will continue to wish Bangladesh good luck in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we are thinking of the welfare of humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an unequivocal plea for a uniform civil code in the country, saying a “secular civil code” in place of the existing “communal” code was the need of the hour. Modi said there was a need to make public the punishments for atrocities committed against women to create fear of consequences. The prime minister added that his government had worked on a “women-led development model” but was still concerned about cases of rape and violence against women. The prime minister said people were angry over such incidents. “We have worked on a women-led development model. Be it innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector, women are making progress,” Modi said. Modi also pushed for major reforms in the agriculture sector on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations and highlighted efforts to improve the lives of farmers in the country. The Prime Minister congratulated the farmers for choosing organic farming and added that the country's farmers can make India the organic food basket of the world as it moves towards its goal of Viksit Bharat. Modi said 75,000 more medical posts would be created in the next five years. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that even today, children, mostly from the middle class, go abroad for medical studies. They spend lakhs of rupees to pursue medical studies abroad, he said. The Prime Minister said many global companies were keen to invest in India and asked state governments to compete to attract them. Modi said most of the people he met in his third term were keen to invest in India. Modi, in an indirect attack on the opposition, said that even though the country is moving forward with a unified resolve, some people cannot “tolerate” progress. “We are moving forward with the same resolve, but some people cannot tolerate progress or do not think of India's progress unless it is beneficial to them. They want anarchy. The country has to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people,” the prime minister said. Narendra Modi has denounced the culture of cronyism and corruption, saying that some people glorify it but he will persevere against them. Modi expressed concern over corruption and its glorification, describing it as a major problem facing the society. “I know I have to pay the price for this battle, my prestige may be at stake, but national interests are more important than personal prestige,” he said. Asserting that India has the capability to host mega global events, Modi said the country is leaving no stone unturned to host the 2036 Olympics. Besides India, several other countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey are positioning themselves as serious contenders to host the sporting spectacle. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to decide on the host country only next year after holding its elections. Modi stressed on the need for nation building and election in the country, adding that nowadays all welfare schemes are linked to elections. Continuous elections in the country are causing rushes for development. The welfare schemes in the country are now linked to elections, the Prime Minister said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/78th-independence-day-2024-august-15-pm-narendra-modi-bangladesh-crisis-secular-civil-code-olympics-10-takeaways-101723694330813.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos