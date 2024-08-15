Indonesia's new $30 billion capital city won't be planned





Indonesia is building a new capital from scratch to cope with rising sea levels.

The new city, Nusantara, was supposed to be operational in October. But things are not going as planned. Jakarta, the current capital of Indonesia, is overcrowded and in decline. Southeast Asia's largest megacity is home to some 10.6 million people. But with 40% of the wider metropolitan area below sea level, the effects of climate change are increasingly significant. causing flooding across the capital. So in 2019, the Indonesian government approved an ambitious plan to build a new capital 160 kilometers from Jakarta. Nusantara, the new capital, is not expected to be fully completed until 2045. However, the city was expected to be operational as the new seat of government in time for the inauguration of the new president in October. This now seems increasingly unlikely, according to Bloomberg. Construction delays, funding problems and resignations cast doubt on President Joko Widodo's ability to lead the country. $30 billion The megaproject will be opened before the end of his mandate. As the country's new administrative capital, Nusantara needs ministerial offices, a presidential palace and residential and office space for at least 10,000 civil servants to be built in East Kalimantan, a province on the jungle-covered Indonesian side of Java island. Borneo. Large areas around government buildings are still under construction. When it rains, the unpaved access roads become muddy and difficult for workers to navigate. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Water and electricity supply problems have also repeatedly delayed plans since March to relocate government workers to new homes. Only one office building, intended to house four government agencies, is currently completed, Bloomberg reported. According to the latest estimates, the office and residential complexes will be ready in September. “But if they are not ready, we will postpone them,” President Widodo said. told reporters. In June, two senior government officials the project supervision resigned. Even plans to celebrate Indonesia's Independence Day in Nusantara on August 17 have been scaled back: the guest list has been reduced from 8,000 to 1,300 due to logistical issues. reported the Financial Times. “Accommodation was not enough, just like food, because the ecosystem has not yet been built here,” Widodo said at a press conference, according to the FT. Despite these challenges, President-elect Prabowo Subianto has pledged to continue the project once he is elected. However, concerns are growing over Nusantara's funding. The Indonesian government has only committed to covering about 20% of the cost and has struggled to find other sources of funding. In March 2022, Japanese bank SoftBank withdrew from investing in the project. More than 400 companies have now signed investment letters of intent, but only about $3.5 billion has been committed so far, Jokowi said. Subianto's involvement in the project could boost investor confidence. The government is also tempting them with land concessions for up to 160 years and generous tax incentives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/policy/economy/news/indonesias-30-billion-purpose-built-new-capital-city-is-not-going-to-plan/amp_articleshow/112548507.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos