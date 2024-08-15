Trump's top advisers in turmoil after worst month of 2024 campaign | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has privately expressed confidence in his campaign leaders and no firings are currently planned, but his senior advisers are at their most vulnerable as they struggle to craft effective attacks on Kamala Harris, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The past month, starting with Joe Biden's withdrawal and his endorsement of Harris to succeed him, which propelled her to a roughly even lead in key state polls, has easily been the most volatile moment for the Trump campaign since it officially launched in late 2022.

During that stretch, Trump has made one frequent mistake after another trying to frame his case against Harris, struggled to break through the news cycle that fuels Democratic enthusiasm and suddenly found himself on the defensive with a narrow window remaining until November.

The Trump campaign's sudden difficulty in getting its hands on Harris has led Trump allies to see for the first time an opening to openly challenge the decision-making of his top aides and to privately question whether some advisers should stay in their posts or be sidelined.

And the past month has been difficult enough for the Trump campaign that advisers have faced these challenges, whether they come from real enemies or perceived as serious threats or slights that require time and effort to quell.

In a statement referring to campaign leaders Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, a Trump spokesperson said: As President Trump has said, he believes Ms. Wiles and Mr. LaCivita are doing a phenomenal job and that any rumors to the contrary are false and not grounded in reality.

This campaign is all about winning, and anyone who isn’t focused on electing President Trump and losing Kamala Harris is only hurting all Americans. The naysayers and lobbyists are waging a destructive battle of rumor and innuendo, and they are well known and will be remembered.

Kellyanne Conway at a White House meeting on the opioid crisis in 2019. Photo: REX/Shutterstock

The concern stems mainly from Trump's recent meeting on August 2 with Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law whom he installed as chair of the Republican National Convention, and Kellyanne Conway, who ran his 2016 presidential campaign.

Reached by phone, Conway said the meeting focused on strategy and that she told Trump he had beaten a candidate in 2016 and could do so again in November. She said she never mentioned the names or titles of the campaign's senior advisers.

But the meeting sparked internal backlash when Trump later relayed Conway's remarks, which were interpreted by senior advisers as a step into their territory and an attempt to portray himself as the head of the campaign, the sources said.

The roller coaster of anxiety eased after senior aides felt reassured that Conway was unlikely to come on board, at least for now, with Trump questioning his renewed lobbying for Ukraine and his suggestion in 2023 that Trump endorse a federal ban on 15-week abortions.

But some enthusiasm remains. At least one other faction of Trump's inner circle, with ties to figures associated with the 2016 Trump campaign, is considering tapping the former president to shake up the party's leadership, according to a person involved in the discussions.

The summer months have traditionally been a time when Trump makes changes to his campaign leaders, as he did in 2016 when he installed Conway, Steve Bannon and David Bossie to take the reins, and again in 2020 when he replaced Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien.

The 2020 campaign in particular has left scars on advisers, who have privately recalled in recent weeks that criticism of decision-making led to Parscales’ ouster, even if in his case it was over questionable spending rather than resetting the lines of attack against his opponent.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/AP

The concern over palace intrigue comes as the Trump campaign continues to struggle to mount coherent attacks against Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, who have come under fire for saying they intend to play the same playbook as they did against Biden.

The campaign's bet is that the election will be defined on the same issues as under Biden, the sources said: the crisis at the southern border of the United States, crime and inflation that has caused a rise in the cost of living.

Trump campaign advisers and outside allies agree that Trump needs to attack Harris on her policy record, but the execution has often been poor.

At the heart of the problem is Trump’s dissatisfaction with his management, one of the sources said. And even if Trump tries to maintain his message — for example, focusing on how Harris has tweaked her positions to make them seem politically expedient — it can be unnatural or awkward.

When Trump spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists conference this month, he falsely suggested that Harris had only recently decided to identify as black because it brought her political advantages, in remarks that were outrageous even by Trump’s controversial standards.

When they met a few days after the NABJ conference, Conway told Trump he should stick to his policy differences and not engage in personal attacks. Several campaign officials chafed at Conway’s advice when they heard it, one of the people said, saying they had advised him the same thing and considered it an intrusion into their domain.

