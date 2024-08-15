At the Edge of Empire author Edward Wong offers insight into Xi Jinping's motivations





A recently published book by a The New York Times The diplomatic correspondent offers a deeply personal and gripping account of his father's experiences in communist China. On the Edge of Empire: A Family's Accounts with ChinaAuthor Edward Wong explains how Yook Kearn Wong became enamored with the ruling Chinese Communist Party under Chairman Mao Zedong. The author weaves this family history into stories about modern China's economic renaissance and growing authoritarianism under President Xi Jinping. Wong was a The New York Times correspondent in China from 2008 to 2016. In the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War, Yook moved to Beijing. His brother, Sam, emigrated to the United States, where he became an engineer in the U.S. Army. In 1950, Wong's father even participated in a parade of military personnel, students and workers in Tiananmen Square in front of Mao. Shortly thereafter, Wong's father enlisted in the army, hoping to fight American forces in Korea. However, Yook was eventually sent to Xinjiang in western China, where he remained for six years. Wong's father hoped to join the Chinese Communist Party, but his application was rejected. In a recent interview with American author Walter Isaacson on the PBS program Amanpour & Co.Wong said his father believed he could help make China a stronger nation. He eventually became disillusioned with the level of distrust and fled to Hong Kong, which was then under British rule. Yook was born into a merchant family in Hong Kong. That increased the risk that he would be labeled a counter-revolutionary. Additionally, Wong said his father experienced hunger and illness along with his classmates during the The Great Leap ForwardThis is how Mao described a massive campaign of rapid industrialization in the late 1950s and early 1960s that led to widespread famine, killing between 23 and 55 million people. Edward Wong talks to Walter Isaacson about Amanpour & Co.. Wong calls Xi a 'prince' As Wong's mother came from the landowning class, her family fled to Hong Kong much earlier. In his interview with Amanpour & Co., Wong discussed Xi Jinping’s motivations, who considers himself a “core leader” like Mao and Deng Xiaoping. Moreover, Xi Jinping’s father was a major party figure who was punished during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. However, he regained great power under Deng. Xi Jinping therefore considers himself a “guardian of the communist revolution.” “He comes from the red royalty,” Wong said. “He’s a prince.” Wong pointed out that China had rebuilt its empire under communist rule by sending troops to Tibet in the 1950s. More recently, Xi Jinping has crushed nationalist aspirations in Xinjiang, home to about 12 million Muslims. “I say in the book that one of Xi’s great fears is what happened to the Soviet Union,” Wong said. “He talked about it privately with President Biden at a dinner in China in 2011. He talked about it in private speeches with Communist Party officials. “I drew all of this from the book. When he talks about it, he has in mind the idea that Soviet territories, like the Central Asian territories, are really going to leave the empire,” the author continues. “And I think he’s very afraid of that in China. That’s why the increasing use of force and paranoia, and the idea that China is a state that has to maintain its internal security, is pervasive in Xi because of that.” Follow Pancouver on X @PancouverMediaand on Instagram@PancouverMedia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pancouver.ca/at-the-edge-of-empire-author-edward-wong-offers-insights-into-motivations-of-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos