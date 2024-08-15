PM Modi denounces crimes against women in Independence Day speech as rape, murder of Kolkata doctors spark mass protests





The Prime Minister, however, avoided any direct reference to West Bengal, the state administration led by Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the RG Kar Medical College where the heinous crime was committed. Modi also sought to widely publicize the punishment meted out to perpetrators of such crimes, arguing that widespread discussion of punishment can instill a sense of fear among criminals. “I would like to say that when rapes and atrocities against women occur, it is widely discussed, widely publicized and covered by the media. But when a person with a demonic spirit is punished, it does not appear anywhere in the media, it remains in a corner,” the Prime Minister said. Now there is a need for a wide debate about who is being punished so that those who commit such sins also fear that the consequences of those sins will be hanging to death and I think it is very important to create that fear. The prime minister's comments come after strong protests among doctors as well as ordinary men and women. Hundreds of thousands of people in most cities and towns of the eastern state as well as in towns outside West Bengal spontaneously gathered and marched last night to demand justice for the doctor who was killed in the government hospital in Kolkata. Medical places: The Prime Minister also announced the creation of 75,000 new medical places over the next five years, hoping that such a move would help reduce the tendency for students to go abroad to study medicine. Every year, nearly 25,000 young people go abroad to study medicine. We have decided to create 75,000 new places in the medical field over the next five years, he said. The government has not yet given details on the distribution between undergraduate and graduate students. As of December 2023, there were 108,940 MBBS seats and 70,674 postgraduate (MD/MS) seats in 706 medical colleges in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/demonic-act-pm-modi-calls-out-crime-against-women-in-i-day-speech-as-kolkata-doctors-rape-murder-ignites-mass-protests-3152001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

