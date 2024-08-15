Whether he is delusional or confused, Trump is not fit for the White House





SACRAMENTO

Who, other than a deranged person, would make up a story that a helicopter had to make an emergency landing with a guy who wasn't even there?

If this person is not disturbed, he is at least delusional.

Maybe it's confusing, but it's equally disturbing. What rational mind can't remember the details of a fall from the sky and possible death in a helicopter?

58 years ago I was traveling in a helicopter that was forced to make an emergency landing and I still remember all the details, including the other passenger.

San Diego Union political reporter Peter Kaye and I were covering Governor Pat Brown's final campaign in Los Angeles in 1966 when our helicopter lost power and nearly crashed into an apartment building. A sound technician never forgets the details of such a frightening adventure.

It is more likely that in the above case it was simply another example of Donald Trump's pathological and perpetual lying.

And it was distinctly bizarre, to use Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorite description of the former president, who is once again the Republican candidate to lead the free world.

Whatever the root cause, even the most loyal lemmings of the 78-year-old Trump should seriously question his mental fitness to serve again as president of the United States, its commander in chief with access to the nuclear codes, and our negotiator with foreign leaders, allies and adversaries alike.

In California, where Republican ideology reigns, there is no evidence that Trump's bizarre behavior is eroding his support, such as it is. But swing voters are increasingly turning to the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Walz.

According to a new poll conducted by the Institute for Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, Harris leads Trump 59% to 34%, 7 percentage points more than President Biden had in late February. The vote for Trump has not changed.

Trump's inaccurate story that he nearly crashed a helicopter with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown while Brown was saying terrible things about Harris was just crazy.

Trump went off the rails during an hour-long news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week.

NPR counted 162 lies and distortions the former president made during his Q&A.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown speaks outside Johns Grill in San Francisco in 2023.

(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

The Trump fabrication that got the most attention was of course this speech:

Well, I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought that might be the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain place together and there was an emergency landing.

It wasn't a pleasant landing. And Willie was a little worried. So I know him. I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years. But he told me some terrible things about [Harris]He wasn't really a fan of her at that point.

First, it showed Trump's stupidity. He didn't realize or maybe didn't care that reporters would immediately call 90-year-old Brown, who denied the whole story.

For starters, Trump doesn’t know Brown very well. In fact, he barely knows him. They’ve spoken only once in their lives, Brown told me, and that was 30 years ago, at a luncheon in New York where Trump sought advice from the then-presidents of the House on trying to develop the former Ambassador Hotel site in Los Angeles. The project failed.

Brown says he has never been in a helicopter with Trump.

More importantly, anyone who really knows Brown knows that he would never disparage Harris.

The two dated for a year or two in the mid-1990s, and Brown helped launch his political career, starting with a stint as San Francisco district attorney. The two men remain friends. And loyalty to friends and allies is high on Brown's list of values.

Nooooo, Brown replied when I asked him if he had ever spoken to Trump about Harris. No, not at all.

“He's in a complete panic,” he said of Trump. “You can't attribute anything to him that makes sense.”

What I see is a candidate in decline, so desperate that he invented the Brown conversation to go after Harris.

Brown is a black man and Trump crashed in an emergency helicopter landing with another black politician from California in the 1990s.

Nate Holden, a former Los Angeles City Council member and state legislator, was also invited to New York separately from Brown to discuss the Ambassador project with Trump.

Willie is a little black guy who lives in San Francisco, Holden said. I'm a big black guy who lives in Los Angeles.

As they say, we all look alike, Holden, 95, told Times reporter Don Lee, laughing.

Trump, incredulous, continued to claim that it was Brown who was on board the damaged helicopter and claimed he had records and maintenance logs to prove it. But they were never produced.

Also on the flight was former Trump executive Barbara Res, who essentially confirmed Holden's account in a 2013 book, All Alone on the 68th Floor.

That's the story, OK, Res told Politico. No Willie Brown.

Holden said Trump either mixed up the facts or made it up.

Maybe a bit of both. He certainly invented the Browns' attacks on Harris.

His deranged and crazy behavior should scare America.

And the puzzling question is why the once-formidable California GOP continues to follow this volatile figure into the abyss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-08-15/trumps-made-story-about-willie-brown-is-a-major-warning-sign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos