Faiz Hameed, an asset that was wasted, says Imran





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday criticised the military's treatment of the country's former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, calling him a wasted “asset”.

Speaking informally to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Imran said the army's investigation into Faiz Hameed was an “internal matter” and did not concern him. He, however, noted that holding the former ISI DG accountable for his actions was positive, but suggested that accountability should be extended to all.

The former prime minister claimed that retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa had sacked Faiz Hameed at the behest of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He revealed that a heated exchange took place between him and General Bajwa following the decision.

The PTI founder also referred to Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, claiming that Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan frequently visited General Bajwa. He said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent comments regarding Bajwa's tenure extension validated his stand.

Touching on constitutional issues, Imran warned of further constitutional violation if the PTI is denied its reserved seats. He said the party was preparing to challenge such violations.

On Monday, the military announced that Hameed had been taken into military custody on charges of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing also revealed that disciplinary proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act have been initiated against the former ISI chief.

The ISPR stressed that multiple violations of the Army Act by Hameed after his retirement had been confirmed, leading to the initiation of a general court martial process.

Following his arrest, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that the former spymaster had played an important role in political developments after his retirement in November 2022.

In an interview to a private news channel, Asif said, “After his retirement, the political events that took place involved Faiz. Knowing him, he never hesitates to create trouble, especially someone like him who wielded immense power and then had to step down.”

Asked about Hameed's alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, Asif suggested that if the rumours were correct, the former ISI chief was probably not acting alone.

“He may have provided logistical means and used his experience to guide actions aimed at causing greater harm,” he commented. “It is possible that he served as a strategic advisor during the events of May 9. Although I cannot say this with absolute certainty, the evidence and circumstances suggest his involvement.”

Asif also spoke about the close relationship between Hameed and former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, noting that their fathers-in-law were very close, which he said strengthened their bond.

