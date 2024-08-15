President Jokowi Appreciates Paris 2024 Olympic Athletes With Multi-Billion Rupiah Bonuses





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received and presented awards and thanks to medal-winning athletes and athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the central courtyard of the presidential palace in Jakarta, Thursday (15/08/2024). (Photo: Public Relations of the Regency Secretariat/Rahmat)

MERAHPUTIH IN JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, received the Indonesian team participating in the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris 2024, Thursday (15/08) morning at the Central Courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. In his speech, President Jokowi expressed his greatest gratitude and appreciation to the athletes who fought hard and made the nation and state proud. “I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude, on behalf of the nation and the people of Indonesia, to the athletes who fought hard at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and brought extraordinary pride to the nation, state and people of Indonesia,” the President said. Indonesia's success in winning a medal at the Paris Olympics also made the nation proud. Veddriq Leonardo managed to win a gold medal in the men's speed climbing event, Rizky Juniansyah won gold in the men's 73 kilogram weightlifting event, and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung won a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton event. According to the President, this achievement has given rise to optimism and hope among other Indonesian athletes to continue to excel in international events. “I see that this success is not instantaneous. “There is a long process carried out by all parties, both linked to the early identification of talents, linked to sustainable and long-term training, to the hard work of coaches, support teams and all sports that have contributed to achieving this proud success,” added the president. As a token of appreciation, President Jokowi presented bonuses to medal-winning athletes and coaches. The government provides bonuses of IDR 6 billion to gold medalists, IDR 1.65 billion to bronze medalists, IDR 2.75 billion to coaches whose athletes win gold medals, and IDR 675 million to coaches whose athletes win bronze medals. Apart from that, athletes who do not win a medal also receive a bonus of IDR 250 million. The President hopes that this bonus can motivate athletes to continue to improve their achievements and make Indonesia proud again on the world stage. (ed.)

