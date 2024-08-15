Sir Simon Clarke backs 'extraordinary' Kemi Badenoch for Conservative Party leadership

He argues that Ms Badenoch, the former business secretary who is considered a frontrunner in the race to replace Mr Sunak, is best placed to lead the party through the uncertain years ahead.

He writes of the task of regaining power: “All of this will require extraordinary leadership, and we are fortunate to have an extraordinary person in Kemi Badenoch. She is a woman of principle and intellectual fearlessness, and she has shone from the moment she entered Parliament.”

Kemi voted for Brexit and will fight any attempt by Labour to drag us into the nightmare position of being a shadow member of the EU that makes decisions. She is a low-tax Conservative who represents a small state. She will ensure that we go to the next election with a credible plan to deliver a government that does what it needs to do well, but is wise enough to know where its limits should end.

Sir Simon has no vote in the first round because he is no longer an MP, but for years he has been an important voice on the right of the Conservative Party.

The other candidates in the Conservative leadership race are Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Priti Patel and Mel Stride.

The field of candidates will be reduced from six to four by a vote of MPs in September, then to two by a vote of MPs after the party conference. Conservative Party members will then choose the winner in November.

It's time for Kemi Badenoch

In January, I warned in these pages of the iceberg the Conservative Party was about to hit if we failed to change course and deliver on our promises to the British people. writes Simon Clarke.

We now find ourselves adrift in the icy, choppy sea of ​​opposition. The question now is how to chart a safe course back to dry land.

The Conservative Party's survival is not guaranteed. The general election revealed the extent of the disconnect between what we talked about, from illiberal smoking bans to shaky ideas of national service, and what the public cared about.

We have no divine right to be the only, or even the main, centre-right party in British politics. But I fear greatly for our country if we are not.

An optimistic, Reagan-inspired conservative party that embraces the unlimited potential of free markets and free citizens should stand in stark contrast to the darker vision of the Reform Party, a party that speaks of the future not with hope but with fear. It is surely the only form of conservatism that can realistically regain the privilege of governing our country again.

To achieve this, we must first earn the trust of our citizens. We must recognise and defend our successes in government, including transforming school standards, delivering universal credit, honouring the Brexit vote and supporting Ukraine. But we must also recognise our failures.

Too often, we have spoken to the right but governed to the left. In particular, we have failed to convince the public that we are prepared to do everything in our power to put an end to small boat crossings. We must recognise that the European Convention on Human Rights, a living instrument distorted beyond recognition by the judges in Strasbourg, cannot be placed above the legitimate expectations of the public regarding our ability to police our borders.

We have failed to put responsible capitalism into practice. Our failure to reform our broken planning system means our country is four million homes short, with devastating consequences for those excluded from the dream of home ownership. It has also prevented us from building the infrastructure that drives economic growth, from data centres to reservoirs to railways. Our descent into intoniticism has been as damaging and embarrassing as it has been electorally unsuccessful.

On energy and the environment, we have surrendered our global leadership and policy coherence in the last two years. In line with Margaret Thatcher's speech to the UN in 1989, we should harness the power of the market to combat climate change, clean up our waterways and provide cheaper and sovereign energy.

There is a genuinely conservative middle way between the nefarious statism of Labour's GB Energy and its attack on North Sea oil, and the siren voices of those calling for us to abandon our climate commitments.

The UK can become a world leader in clean growth, and the new jobs created in sectors like nuclear, hydrogen and wind will benefit some of our left-behind communities the most.

Character matters. Some of our behavior in government was shameful and was not challenged or addressed as it should have been. If we are to serve again and change our country, we must first take responsibility and get our house in order.

She understands instinctively that we must not just dramatically reduce legal and illegal immigration, but also have a real national debate about integration. The recent horrific riots have revealed a divided country, and we must build a new, shared sense of British identity instead of the parallel societies of multiculturalism.

Above all, I know that Kemi will never hesitate to be honest with the British people about the challenges we face.

The situation is in many ways similar to that of the mid-1970s.

A tired Conservative government has been voted out. A Labour government has been elected half-heartedly and without answers that fit the times. The West is in disarray and our enemies sense opportunities. The hard truth is that Britain is getting poorer and poorer in relative terms, and many of our problems come from how to ensure that ever less butter is used on ever more bread.

But the late 1970s and 1980s also showed that these problems can be solved if we make the right decisions. We must re-explain to a new generation the need for a free market economy. We must rethink how we finance and commission our public services. We must rearm and renew alliances in defense of freedom. And we must replace doubt with moral clarity and confidence.

It is time to renew our party, and then our country. It is time to renew Kemi Badenoch.

Sir Simon Clarke was Secretary of State for Levelling and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He lost his seat in July 2024