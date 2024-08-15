Florida Women Are Becoming a Problem for Donald Trump





Florida women are becoming a problem for former President Donald Trump's White House dreams, a new poll finds.

A new poll released Wednesday by Florida Atlantic University’s Political Communication and Public Opinion Lab (PolCom Lab) found that Vice President Kamala Harris has a 10-point lead over Trump among women voters in the former president’s home state, with 53% supporting Harris and 43% supporting Trump. In April, 48% of Florida women supported President Joe Biden.

Dr. Kevin Wagner, co-executive director of FAU's PolCom Lab, told Newsweek on Thursday that part of the reason Harris has seen a surge among women voters in the Sunshine State is because her candidacy has united the traditional Democratic coalition, which includes a gender gap where women are more likely to vote Democratic and men are more likely to vote Republican.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8 in Palm Beach, Florida. A new poll shows Trump trailing Vice President Kamala Harris by 10 percentage points among women in his home state.

“Part of Biden’s loss is that the Democratic base didn’t unite behind him as a candidate,” Wagner said. “What we’re seeing, certainly in our poll and other national polls, is the traditional Democratic coalition coming together behind Vice President Harris.”

He said that while the gender gap is not as wide in Florida as in other states, “it certainly exists and it suggests that women voters are starting to view Vice President Harris more favorably than President Biden.”

Harris and Trump are battling for the suburban women voting bloc that was critical to Biden’s 2020 victory. About 55% backed the Democrat, while 43% voted for Trump, a shift from 2016, when suburban women were more divided between the two parties.

Political strategist Jay Townsend told Newsweek that the new FAU PolCom Lab survey suggests Trump not only has a “women problem,” but “a very serious problem with well-educated suburban women.”

“It may not be enough to sink him in Florida, but it would be good for the Trump campaign to look carefully at what impact this could have on him in key states,” Townsend said. “If so, it would also suggest that they have had a negative reaction to the thunderous attacks on Vice President Harris.”

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has been criticized for comments about suburban women and their reproductive rights, which conservatives themselves say will alienate female voters from the GOP.

In recent weeks, Vance has defended resurfaced comments in which he called Harris and other Democrats without biological children “childless cat ladies.” Harris is a stepmother to two children that her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shares with his ex-wife. Vance also told Fox News on Wednesday that suburban women don’t care too much about reproductive rights and instead focus on “normal things” like inflation, food prices and public safety.

Republican strategist Alex Patton told Newsweek that Harris' surge among Florida women shows the momentum her campaign has been able to maintain three weeks after Biden stepped aside and endorsed his vice president as the Democratic nominee.

Patton said one of the biggest indicators of trouble for Trump's campaign would be his spending in a state like Florida, which the former president won in 2020 with 51.2% of the vote. Trump's 3.4-point margin in the last election was the largest in any presidential election in Florida since 2004.

“If you see the Trump campaign being forced to spend resources in what was considered an all-red Florida, that would indicate a major concern and an expanding electoral map,” Patton said. “The bigger concern is whether Trump becomes a drag on local elections, like the U.S. Senate race in Florida.”

Republican Sen. Rick Scott continues to lead Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 4 points, 47 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, but Wagner noted that “there is growing evidence that this race could be competitive in November.”

Although Scott has strong support from male voters, nearly 54 percent, female voters favor Mucarsel-Powell, supporting her at nearly 49 percent, compared to just 40 percent of women who support Scott.

An abortion amendment is also on the ballot in Florida this year, which Democrats hope will boost voter turnout for Harris.

In November, voters in the state will vote “yes” or “no” on a measure that would ensure that no law would prohibit abortion before viability. The FAU PolCom Lab poll found that 59% of women support the amendment, compared to 54% of men. The amendment is also supported by 80% of Democrats, 59% of independents and 35% of Republicans.

“They hope that while [voters are at the polls]”They're also going to vote for certain candidates, including Harris,” Wagner said. “The question is how much that matters. Florida is a pretty right-wing state. It's a little bit more conservative, and you can see from the registration numbers that the state has become a little bit more Republican over time. But the question is always going to be Florida.

“It’s a matter of degrees. How wide is that gap? The Harris campaign would like to maximize it to make it look a little bit more like the Obama years, and of course Republicans would like to minimize it. So the degree to which the gender gap actually is wide is the real issue in this election.”

The FAU PolCom survey was conducted Aug. 10-11 among 1,055 registered voters in Florida. Its margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

