Real estate crisis threatens investment and consumption in China

Growth in China's fixed asset investment (FAI) and retail sales has remained sluggish so far this year as falling property prices continue to dampen real estate investment and spending by the public.

The country's ISP increase According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), investment by state-owned enterprises increased 6.3 percent year on year to 28.7 trillion yuan ($4 trillion), up 3.6 percent from a year earlier. Investment by state-owned enterprises increased 6.3 percent year on year, but private investment did not grow.

Private investment stagnated, with a 10.2% drop in real estate investment offsetting growth in other sectors.

Excluding real estate investment, China's private investment rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in the January-July period, while the country's residential real estate investment is estimated to have gained 8 percent.

Over the same period, retail sales, a key indicator of China's domestic consumption, rose 3.5 percent to 27.4 trillion yuan, according to the NBS. said THURSDAY.

Sales of convenience stores, shops and supermarkets increased by 5.2%, 4.5% and 2% respectively. On the other hand, sales of department stores and branded boutiques decreased by 3.8% and 1.6% respectively.

Online sales of physical goods rose 8.7 percent to 7 trillion yuan, accounting for 25.6 percent of total retail sales. Online sales of food and clothing rose 19.7 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

People now have lower expectations about the return on their assets because they cannot make money in the real estate and stock markets, a Guangdong-based writer using the pseudonym Dahuzi said in an article. article Thursday. It's normal that they don't want to spend money.

To be more willing to spend money, people need to realize that housing and stock markets or inflation are going to spike, he said. Much will depend on whether the Fed begins its rate-cutting cycle in September.

He says that when mortgage rates fall below 3% while rental yields exceed 3%, people will be encouraged to enter the property market.

Currently, most Chinese banks offer home buyers mortgage rates between 3.1% and 3.7%, with a few in Guangzhou offering theirs at just 2.9%. At the same time, rental yields are around 1 to 2%, media reports said.

Falling real estate prices

Among the 70 largest Chinese cities by population, 64 saw According to the NBS, property prices fell in the first seven months of this year compared to a year earlier. In secondary markets, all 70 of the largest cities saw their prices fall.

According to a Reuters calculation, the price index for newly built residential properties has fallen 4.9% year-on-year in July, the biggest drop since June 2015. This is also the 13th consecutive month of decline.

The NBS too said China's property sales fell 18.6 percent to 541.5 million square meters, down 24.3 percent to 5.33 trillion yuan, in the first seven months of last year.

At present, most real estate indices are still declining, which means the market correction is underway, Liu Aihua, spokesperson and chief economist of the SNB, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Liu said the central government will continue to implement measures that can ensure the healthy and steady development of real estate markets.

She said these measures include

a previously announced plan to buy unsold homes and convert them into public rental housing,

a new plan to allow local governments to decide their own property rules and

an ongoing plan to ensure that property developers can complete their construction work and deliver homes to their customers.

Economic Stimulus

On July 30, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met under the chairmanship of General Secretary Xi Jinping. said The Chinese economy is facing increasingly negative impacts from changes in the external environment, while effective domestic demand remains insufficient.

He said there are still various risks and potential dangers in major sectors, as well as challenges arising from the replacement of traditional growth drivers with new ones.

The meeting stressed the need to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, accelerate the comprehensive implementation of determined policy measures and prepare for the launch of a series of progressive policy measures in a timely manner.

On August 1, Yuan Da, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission, said At a press conference, the progressive policy measures include the government's plan to allocate 300 billion yuan in special ultra-long-term government bonds to expand an existing policy of recovery and equipment upgrading.

THE programThe government announced on July 25 that subsidies for new energy and traditional fuel vehicles will at least double in amounts, to 20,000 yuan and 15,000 yuan per car, respectively. It will also subsidize a range of equipment upgrades, from agricultural tools to apartment elevators.

However, the 300 billion yuan budget is only about 0.3 percent of last year's budget. ISP And retail saleswhich represents a combined total amount of 97.45 trillion yuan.

Hong Kong Money

On the same day that the CCP Politburo held its meeting on July 30, Xi Jinping said: letter He called on Hong Kong businessmen to boost investment in mainland China and contribute to the country's reform and opening-up.

Also on July 30, Fang Hanting, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in a article He suggested setting up a commission to govern the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and requiring everyone living in the area to use the same currency and ID card system.

The article was later removed from the Internet. Pro-Beijing academic Shiu Sin-por said Fang's suggestion is bold but inappropriate because Hong Kong's capitalism would then extend to Guangdong province.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan and representatives of the Hong Kong business community detained a seminar to study the spirit of Xi Jinping's letter on August 6.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-listed CK Infrastructure said On Wednesday, it received approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

CKI Chairman Victor Li, eldest son of 96-year-old tycoon Li Ka-shing, said On Thursday, his company has the opportunity to use its international capital to invest in Hong Kong or mainland China whenever there are huge investment opportunities.

Li Ka-shing was among the first group of Hong Kong businessmen who began investing in China when then-leader Deng Xiaoping called for opening up the Chinese economy in the late 1970s.

Read: Chinese statistics show shift from FDI to overseas investment

Follow Jeff Pao on X: @jeffpao3