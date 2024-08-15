PM Modi hails banking sector reforms in Independence Day speech, says Indian banks among strongest in world





Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 hailed the country's banking sector reforms, adding that Indian banks are now among the strongest in the world. “Imagine the state of our banking sector. There was no growth, no expansion and there was no confidence (in the banking system). Our banks were going through tough times… We undertook major reforms to strengthen the banking sector. Today, because of these reforms, our banks are among the few strong banks in the world,” Modi said. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day celebrations, Modi addressed the country and outlined his government's goals and policies. “India's contribution to global growth has increased, the country's exports have increased. Indian banks are now among the strongest in the world. Our commitment to reforms is not for temporary applause or out of compulsion, but to strengthen the country,” Modi said. Also read | Independence Day 2024 Live: PM Promises 75,000 New Medical Posts in Next 5 Years Governance reforms need to be pushed forward to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the governance implementation system needs to be strengthened, the Prime Minister added and urged all levels of government to work towards improving the ease of living in mission mode. “The middle class gives a lot to the nation and expects a quality life; we will work to ensure minimum government interference,” Prime Minister Modi said. Also read | Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort | Watch About government reforms We have been entrusted with a huge responsibility and we have introduced major reforms on the ground… I would like to assure our countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not limited to editorials on pink paper, Modi added. He added that the government's commitment to reforms is not for a few days of recognition, but for the purpose of strengthening the country. That is why I can say that our path to reforms is in some way the model of growth. This reform, this growth, this change, is not just a topic of discussion for debate clubs, intellectual societies and experts. We did not do this for political reasons… we just have one resolution: the nation first, he added. Also read | Day I 2024: Olympic athletes, Lakhpati Didis and BRO employees among special guests On Technology and Women In his speech, Modi also highlighted the creation of modern systems in key sectors through technology. Be it tourism, education, health, MSMEs, transport, agriculture and animal husbandry, a new modern system is being created. We want to move forward by adopting best practices through the integration of technology, he said. Modi also spoke about financial independence of women. In the last 10 years, 10 million women have joined women self-help groups. 10 million women are becoming financially independent, he claimed. Adding, “When women become financially independent, they become part of the decision-making system in a household, which leads to social change… So far, Rs 9 lakh crore has been donated to self-help groups in the country.” Also read | Independence Day 2024: India's contribution to global growth has increased, says PM Viksit Bharat 2047 Modi hailed the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in his 11th Independence Day speech. 'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not just words, they are a reflection of the determination and dreams of 140 crore people. We are capable of making India a developed nation by 2047 with our determination, he said. We gave the mantra “Vocal for Local”. Today, I am happy that “Vocal for Local” has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its products. There is a “One District, One Product” environment… “The path of reforms that we have chosen has become a model of growth and not just for debate clubs,” Prime Minister Modi said. He called for making India the world’s third largest economy in the shortest possible time. He also lauded the Indian government’s focus on skill development of the youth.

