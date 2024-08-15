Donald Trump may be suffering from 'post-traumatic stress disorder' after shooting





Former President Donald Trump may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt last month, according to a new report.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman who opened fire from a nearby rooftop during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. One person was shot and two others were injured before a Secret Service sniper killed the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

Trump “watched that seven-second video of him almost getting shot in the head over and over and over again,” a Republican close to Trump’s campaign told Vanity Fair. “He may well be suffering from PTSD.”

Former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. A Republican source told Vanity Fair that Trump may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being shot. Former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. A Republican source told Vanity Fair that Trump may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being shot. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted the Trump campaign by email for comment.

The FBI announced in late July that Trump had agreed to be interviewed as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt. “This is a routine interview with a victim, consistent with our procedures for any victim of a crime,” Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh office, told reporters.

But the August 1 meeting turned out to be a briefing on the FBI investigation, with Trump asking more questions than law enforcement asked him, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the meeting.

Trump was reportedly told that investigators were still unable to determine exactly what motivated Crooks to target Trump at the rally. Trump was reportedly told that Crooks had been searching online for Democratic and Republican politicians in the days and weeks leading up to the shooting, and that he may have chosen to target Trump because he was the next high-profile political figure to visit Pennsylvania.

Trump wanted to know if the FBI had determined whether foreign entities were involved in the attack. FBI agents told Trump that they had been able to access three foreign email accounts used by Crooks, but that there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the assassination attempt, the sources said.

Trump confirmed he met with the FBI at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago home last week, but did not provide further details. “The FBI came to me about the shooter. I think they did a very good job,” he said.

The U.S. Secret Service has come under fire for security lapses that allowed Crooks to climb onto a roof and open fire during the rally while Trump was on stage. Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the agency last month, a day after she was criticized by lawmakers during a congressional hearing.

Updated 8/15/24, 3:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-ptsd-rally-shooting-thomas-matthew-crooks-pennsylvania-1939560 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos