Trump press conference live: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at a golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former President Donald Trump invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club Thursday for his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Hours before the press conference, Trump campaign officials announced they were expanding their team, officially bringing on board a number of former aides and outside advisers. Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz and Tim Murtaugh will advise the campaign's top brass.

Lewandowski was Trump’s first campaign manager during his 2016 campaign. Budowich and Pfeiffer are leaving MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC. Bruesewitz produces pro-Trump content for a broad audience on social media. And Murtaugh was Trump’s 2020 campaign communications director.

Summer has traditionally been a time for shakeups in Trump’s previous two campaigns. This year’s shift comes weeks after the campaign itself was transformed by President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump on Thursday gave a vote of confidence to his top advisers, writing on his social media platform that his leadership team led by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles is “THE BEST.”

Donald Trump will speak Thursday at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, surrounded by popular grocery items, as he seeks to highlight the rising cost of food.

Staff were seen arranging a selection of items, including pots of instant coffee, sugary breakfast cereals, pastries and fruit, on tables behind the lectern where he will speak at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The event comes a day after the Labor Department reported that annual inflation hit its lowest level in more than three years in July – the latest sign that the worst price rise in four decades is fading.

But consumers are still feeling the impact of higher prices, something the Trump campaign is counting on to motivate voters this fall.

Harris plans to deliver her own economic policy speech Friday in North Carolina, promising to push for a federal ban on food price gouging.

Trump will meet the press at 4:30 p.m. EDT as he steps up his criticism of Harris for not holding a news conference or sitting down for interviews since Biden stepped aside.

The vice president has barely interacted with reporters since becoming the Democratic nominee, though she travels with reporters aboard Air Force Two and sometimes takes shouted questions as she boards or exits the plane for campaign stops.

In a brief interaction last week, she told reporters that she wanted to “arrange an interview by the end of the month.”

On Wednesday, Trump made little effort to stick to the message he delivered at a rally in North Carolina that his campaign billed as a grand economic speech, mixing promises to cut energy prices and “unleash economic abundance” with familiar off-script digressions.

He expressed frustration that Democrats traded the vice president for Biden to lead their presidential ticket. He repeatedly disparaged San Francisco, where Harris once served as district attorney, as “unlivable” and attacked his rival in highly personal terms, questioning her intelligence, saying she had “the laugh of a madwoman” and saying Democrats were being “politically correct” by trying to elevate the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris when it comes to handling the economy and immigration, issues he has made central to his pitch to return to the White House.

At his press conference last week, Trump mocked his rival, bragged about his entourage on January 6, 2021, and answered questions about the enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign. He spoke for more than an hour and made a number of false and misleading claims.

